Two Cavaliers Swimming at the Commonwealth Games

GLASGOW, Scotland – Two Cavaliers will compete in swimming events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, to be held July 24-29 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Recent grad Aimee Canny and incoming first-year Jessica Thompson will both be representing South Africa at the international multi-sport event featuring athletes from the British Commonwealth of Nations. The event, held every four years, is the world's second-largest multi-sport event behind the Olympics, with teams from 74 participating nations and territories.

Canny will be competing in the 100m Free, 100m Breast, 200m Breast and 200m IM.

Thompson will be competing in the 50m Free, 50m Back, 100m Back and 50m Fly.

Morning sessions begin at 5:30 am ET with the evening session starting at 2 pm ET each day.