Volleyball Lands 2026 AVCA Team Academic Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that the Virginia Volleyball team was a recipient of the organization’s Team Academic Award on Thursday (July 23).

Thursday’s announcement marks the Cavaliers’ sixth award in program history and the fourth consecutive under head coach Shannon Wells. UVA also claimed the honor in 2020 and 2004.

The award, which was initiated during the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that display excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale (or 4.10 cumulative GPA on a 5.0 scale).

Six UVA volleyball players were previously named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic team.