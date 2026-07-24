Dylan Dietrich Advances to First Career ATP Challenger Semifinal

ZUG, Switzerland – Virginia men's tennis senior Dylan Dietrich has advanced to his first career ATP Challenger Tour semifinal at the Dialectic Zug Open, being held July 20-26 in Zug, Switzerland.

Dietrich, a native of Zurich, Switzerland, earned a wildcard entry into the singles main draw. He opened the tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win against the No. 2 seed in the draw, Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile, who is currently ranked No. 139 in the world. It was Dietrich's highest-ranked win of the year.

After topping Max Alcala Gurri 6-3, 6-3 in the second round, Dietrich won 6-3, 6-3 against the 8-seed, Harold Mayot, to earn his spot in the semifinals. Mayot is currently ranked No. 211 in the world rankings, giving Dietrich his second Top-250 win of the week.

Dietrich will face No. 276 Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil in the semis on Saturday.

Dietrich came into the tournament with a career-best ranking of No. 556. With the win, he moved up to No. 422 in the live rankings.

Dietrich's previous best finish at an ATP Challenger was his run to the quarterfinals at the 2025 Charlottesville Challenger.