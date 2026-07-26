Henn and Hartman Race to Gold as UVA Rowers Shine at World Rowing U23 Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lila Henn and Elsa Hartman raced to gold medals in the women’s quadruple sculls and women’s eight, respectively, for the United States to highlight action for Cavalier rowers at the 2026 World Rowing U23 Championships this weekend in Duisberg, Germany.

In addition, Emma Alimbau-Borràs helped Spain to a bronze medal in the women’s four and Paula Lutz earned a fourth-place finish in the women’s single skulls. Riley Richardson and Canada placed fifth in the women’s eight and Ayla O’Neill and her Ireland crew won the B final to finish seventh in the women’s four.

Henn and the United States delivered a dominant performance in the women’s quadruple sculls. The U.S. topped Great Britain 6:28.83-6:33.08 as Summer Kerr, Kathryn Serra, Madison Kieft and Henn claimed the first U.S. gold in the event since 2007.