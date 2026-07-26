Henn and Hartman Race to Gold as UVA Rowers Shine at World Rowing U23 ChampionshipsHenn and Hartman Race to Gold as UVA Rowers Shine at World Rowing U23 Championships
Adam Bruce

Henn and Hartman Race to Gold as UVA Rowers Shine at World Rowing U23 Championships

Lila Henn and Elsa Hartman raced to gold medals in the women’s quadruple sculls and women’s eight, respectfully, for the United States to highlight action for Cavalier rowers at the 2026 World Rowing U23 Championships this weekend in Duisberg, Germany.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.Lila Henn and Elsa Hartman raced to gold medals in the women’s quadruple sculls and women’s eight, respectively, for the United States to highlight action for Cavalier rowers at the 2026 World Rowing U23 Championships this weekend in Duisberg, Germany.

In addition, Emma Alimbau-Borràs helped Spain to a bronze medal in the women’s four and Paula Lutz earned a fourth-place finish in the women’s single skulls. Riley Richardson and Canada placed fifth in the women’s eight and Ayla O’Neill and her Ireland crew won the B final to finish seventh in the women’s four.

Henn and the United States delivered a dominant performance in the women’s quadruple sculls. The U.S. topped Great Britain 6:28.83-6:33.08 as Summer Kerr, Kathryn Serra, Madison Kieft and Henn claimed the first U.S. gold in the event since 2007.

 

Elsa Hartman and the U.S. won gold in the women's eight.Elsa Hartman and the U.S. won gold in the women's eight.

Hartman and the U.S. women won gold in the women’s eight by open water over Great Britain 6:05.70-6:12.06. The win extended the Americans' remarkable streak to 20 podium finishes in 20 U23 World Championships. Coxswain Amy Werner, Katherine Nordheim, Lauren Dubois, Olivia Bachert, Hannah Smith, Joely Cherniss, Amelia Boes and Quincy Stone joined Hartman on the podium. Richardson and Canada finished fifth at 6:22.24.

1892989Emma Alimbau-Borràs helped Spain to a bronze medal in the women’s four.

Alimbau-Borràs helped Spain to a bronze medal in the women’s four. The U.S. won the event in 6:34.81 followed by Great Britain at 6:35.52 and Spain at 6:40.87. O’Neill and Ireland finished seventh at 6:37.33.

1897444Paula Lutz placed fourth in the women’s single sculls.

Lutz placed fourth in the women’s single sculls with a time of 7:44.76. Romania’s Bianca-Camelia Ifteni won the event at 7:33.83.

Fans can visit WorldRowing.com for a full recap of the event.