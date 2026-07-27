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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Captures 2025-26 VaSID University Division All-Sports Survey

The University of Virginia won over 68% of its athletic contests in the 2025-26 athletic year and captured the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-Sport Survey.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia won over 68% of its athletic contests in the 2025-26 athletic year and captured the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-Sport Survey.

The Cavaliers went 309-137-10 this past athletic year (68.4%) winning the title for the third time in the last four years and for the 20th time in the history of the award dating back to the 1978-79 athletic year.

Liberty, who won the 2024-25 survey, finished second winning 62.7% of its contests after a 224-131-10 season. Richmond was third with a 61.4% winning percentage.

In men’s sports, Virginia had the best record at 152-65-5 (69.59%), followed by Liberty at 96-52-6 (64.28%) and Richmond at 86-57 (60.10%).

For the women, Virginia had the top spot with a 157-72-5 record (68.16%), with Richmond in second (67-38-7/62.95%) and Liberty (128-79-4/61.61%).

VaSID names all-state teams in 23 sports, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions.

Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.

2025-26 VaSID All-Sports Survey – University Division

 

Men

Pct

Women

Pct

Overall

Pct.

George Mason

101-68-3

59.59%

85-84-4

50.29%

186-152-7

54.93%

Hampton

19-52

26.76%

35-101-1

25.91%

54-153-1

26.20%

James Madison

65-67-5

49.30%

124-77-6

61.35%

189-144-11

56.50%

Liberty

96-52-6

64.28%

128-79-4

61.61%

224-131-10

62.70%

Longwood

66-58-5

53.10%

67-82-3

45.07%

135-140-8

49.10%

Norfolk St.

50-70

41.70%

61-70

46.56%

111-140

44.30%

Old Dominion

77-62

55.40%

60-67

47.24%

137-129

51.50%

Radford

43-53-4

45.00%

71-79-1

47.35%

114-132-5

46.40%

Richmond

86-57

60.10%

67-38-7

62.95%

153-95-7

61.40%

VCU

81-53-5

60.07%

71-67-3

51.42%

152-120-8

55.71%

Virginia 

152-65-5

69.59%

157-72-5

68.16%

309-137-10

68.40%

Virginia Tech

78-71-5

52.27%

101-76-4

56.91%

179-147-9

54.80%

VMI

64-102

38.55%

12-46

20.68%

76-148

33.90%

William & Mary

63-78-4

44.83%

69-68-4

50.35%

132-146-8

47.60%

2025-26 Virginia Athletics Highlights

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A look back at Virginia's top-five Directors' Cup finish in 2025-26

Additional highlights of Virginia’s 2025-26 athletics year included:
• Virginia matched its highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) at 96 percent for the third consecutive year. Eleven UVA sport programs recorded perfect 100 percent GSR’s (men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s cross country and track & field, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s squash, women’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis, softball and volleyball)
• Claire Curzan (women’s swimming) and Dylan Dietrich (men’s tennis) were named the CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year by College Sports Communicators for their respective sports
• Gary Martin (men's cross Country/track & field) and Lia Godfrey (women's soccer) were ACC Excellence Award recipients
• Will Bettridge (football), Claire Curzan (women’s swimming & diving), Gary Martin (men’s indoor track and field) and Umberto Pelà (men’s soccer) were named Scholar-Athlete of the Year for their respective sports
• The grand opening of the Harrison Family Olympic Sports Center at the Ramon W. Breeden Athletic Grounds was held on Sept. 11
• Virginia captured its fourth consecutive (7th overall) Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech
• Aaron Roussell (women’s basketball) and Kevin Cassese (men’s lacrosse) were hired as new head coaches

2025-26 LEARFIELD College Directors’ Cup Final Top 25 Point Standings
1. Texas - 1,322.00
2. Stanford - 1,263.50
3. UCLA - 1,199.25
4. North Carolina - 1,166.75
5. Virginia - 1,148.75
6. Florida - 1,104.50
7. USC - 1,095.50
8. Georgia - 1,081.25
9. Michigan - 1,076.75
10. Ohio State - 1,071.25
11. Duke - 1,039.25
12.  Texas A&M - 980.00
13. Alabama - 968.75
14. Arkansas - 965.75
15. Tennessee - 964.75
16. Oklahoma - 930.75
17. Nebraska - 929.00
18. LSU - 926.75
19. Notre Dame - 898.50
20. Princeton - 878.50
21. Penn State - 864.50
22. NC State - 860.00
23. Oregon - 783.00
24. Wisconsin - 754.00
25. BYU - 730.00               

ACC Schools in Final 2025-26 Directors’ Cup Standings
1. Texas - 1,322.00
2. Stanford - 1,263.50
3. UCLA - 1,199.25
4. North Carolina - 1,166.75
5. Virginia - 1,148.75
6. Florida - 1,104.50
7. USC - 1,095.50
8. Georgia - 1,081.25
9. Michigan - 1,076.75
10. Ohio State - 1,071.25
11. Duke - 1,039.25
12.  Texas A&M - 980.00
13. Alabama - 968.75
14. Arkansas - 965.75
15. Tennessee - 964.75
16. Oklahoma - 930.75
17. Nebraska - 929.00
18. LSU - 926.75
19. Notre Dame - 898.50
20. Princeton - 878.50
21. Penn State - 864.50
22. NC State - 860.00
23. Oregon - 783.00
24. Wisconsin - 754.00
25. BYU - 730.00               

ACC Schools in Final 2025-26 Directors’ Cup Standings
2.  Stanford - 1,263.50
4. North Carolina - 1,166.75
5. Virginia - 1,148.75
11. Duke - 1,039.25
19. Notre Dame - 898.50
22. NC State - 860.00
29. Louisville - 711.50
39. California - 653.75
41. Florida State - 604.00
42. Clemson - 601.50
54. Wake Forest - 505.75
55. Virginia Tech - 470.50
57. Miami - 452.00
59. Syracuse - 447.00
64. SMU 406.50
83. Boston College 276.00
84. Pittsburgh 267.75
90. Georgia Tech 233.00

Schools Ranked in the Top-30 of All 29 Directors’ Cup Point Standings (1994-2019, 2021-2026)
Florida
Georgia
Michigan
North Carolina
Ohio State
Stanford
Texas
UCLA
USC 
Virginia

Virginia’s Final Position in Each of the Directors’ Cup Rankings
2026 - 5th
2025 - 12th
2024 - 5th
2023 - 4th
2022 - 11th
2021 - 11th
2020 - N/A
2019 - 8th
2018 - 21st
2017 - 19th
2016  8th
2015 - 6th
2014 - 4th
2013 - 20th
2012 - 15th
2011 - 7th
2010 - 3rd
2009  - 8th
2008 - 17th
2007 - 13th
2006 - 26th
2005 - 13th
2004 - 30th
2003 - 19th
2002 - 27th
2001 - 30th
2000 - 13th
1999 - 8th
1998 - 13th
1997 - 22nd
1996 - 21st
1995 - 19th (tie)
1994 - 19th