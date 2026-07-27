Virginia Captures 2025-26 VaSID University Division All-Sports Survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia won over 68% of its athletic contests in the 2025-26 athletic year and captured the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-Sport Survey.

The Cavaliers went 309-137-10 this past athletic year (68.4%) winning the title for the third time in the last four years and for the 20th time in the history of the award dating back to the 1978-79 athletic year.

Liberty, who won the 2024-25 survey, finished second winning 62.7% of its contests after a 224-131-10 season. Richmond was third with a 61.4% winning percentage.

In men’s sports, Virginia had the best record at 152-65-5 (69.59%), followed by Liberty at 96-52-6 (64.28%) and Richmond at 86-57 (60.10%).

For the women, Virginia had the top spot with a 157-72-5 record (68.16%), with Richmond in second (67-38-7/62.95%) and Liberty (128-79-4/61.61%).

VaSID names all-state teams in 23 sports, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions.

Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.

2025-26 VaSID All-Sports Survey – University Division