Virginia Captures 2025-26 VaSID University Division All-Sports Survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia won over 68% of its athletic contests in the 2025-26 athletic year and captured the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-Sport Survey.
The Cavaliers went 309-137-10 this past athletic year (68.4%) winning the title for the third time in the last four years and for the 20th time in the history of the award dating back to the 1978-79 athletic year.
Liberty, who won the 2024-25 survey, finished second winning 62.7% of its contests after a 224-131-10 season. Richmond was third with a 61.4% winning percentage.
In men’s sports, Virginia had the best record at 152-65-5 (69.59%), followed by Liberty at 96-52-6 (64.28%) and Richmond at 86-57 (60.10%).
For the women, Virginia had the top spot with a 157-72-5 record (68.16%), with Richmond in second (67-38-7/62.95%) and Liberty (128-79-4/61.61%).
VaSID names all-state teams in 23 sports, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions.
Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.
2025-26 VaSID All-Sports Survey – University Division
|
|
Men
|
Pct
|
Women
|
Pct
|
Overall
|
Pct.
|
George Mason
|
101-68-3
|
59.59%
|
85-84-4
|
50.29%
|
186-152-7
|
54.93%
|
Hampton
|
19-52
|
26.76%
|
35-101-1
|
25.91%
|
54-153-1
|
26.20%
|
James Madison
|
65-67-5
|
49.30%
|
124-77-6
|
61.35%
|
189-144-11
|
56.50%
|
Liberty
|
96-52-6
|
64.28%
|
128-79-4
|
61.61%
|
224-131-10
|
62.70%
|
Longwood
|
66-58-5
|
53.10%
|
67-82-3
|
45.07%
|
135-140-8
|
49.10%
|
Norfolk St.
|
50-70
|
41.70%
|
61-70
|
46.56%
|
111-140
|
44.30%
|
Old Dominion
|
77-62
|
55.40%
|
60-67
|
47.24%
|
137-129
|
51.50%
|
Radford
|
43-53-4
|
45.00%
|
71-79-1
|
47.35%
|
114-132-5
|
46.40%
|
Richmond
|
86-57
|
60.10%
|
67-38-7
|
62.95%
|
153-95-7
|
61.40%
|
VCU
|
81-53-5
|
60.07%
|
71-67-3
|
51.42%
|
152-120-8
|
55.71%
|
Virginia
|
152-65-5
|
69.59%
|
157-72-5
|
68.16%
|
309-137-10
|
68.40%
|
Virginia Tech
|
78-71-5
|
52.27%
|
101-76-4
|
56.91%
|
179-147-9
|
54.80%
|
VMI
|
64-102
|
38.55%
|
12-46
|
20.68%
|
76-148
|
33.90%
|
William & Mary
|
63-78-4
|
44.83%
|
69-68-4
|
50.35%
|
132-146-8
|
47.60%