Virginia’s Etu Set To Compete At U17 World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan – William Etu, an incoming freshman with the Virginia wrestling team, will represent the United States at the U17 World Championships after claiming the U.S. Greco-Roman title at 92kg at the 2026 U17 World Team Trials in April.

Etu is seeded eighth and has a first-round bye at the event. He will wrestle in the session that begins at 2:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday (July 28) morning and face the winner of a first-round match between Polykarpos Servetas (Greece) and Rajvardhan Patil (India).



Live streams and archived matches will be available on FloWrestling.com in the U.S. market. Brackets and results will be hosted on UWW Arena at UWW.org.