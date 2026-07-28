Odom Announces the Addition of Eight Newcomers for 2026-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (July 28) the addition of eight newcomers for the 2026-27 season.

The incoming group includes Nolan Adekunle (Berlin, Germany/VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier), Kalu Anya (Worcester, Mass./St. Louis), Jurian Dixon (San Diego, Calif./UC Irvine), Christian Harmon (Rochester, N.Y./Arkansas State), Jan Vide (Domzale, Slovenia/Loyola Marymount) and Favour Ibe (Lagos, Nigeria/Mt. Zion Prep). In addition, UVA added walk-ons Nick Rotter (Chicago, Ill./Latin School of Chicago) and Quincy Watson (Pacific Palisades, Calif./Loyola High School of Los Angeles).

"I am excited about the new group of young men joining our program this year," Odom said. "This class gives us outstanding depth and flexibility, combining experienced players, talented newcomers and a diverse set of skills. More importantly, each of these student-athletes embodies the values of our university and the tradition this program has built over the years. They are high-character individuals who are committed to growth and driven to achieve excellence both personally and as a team. I can't wait for our fans and supporters to get to know them, and I'm excited to see what this group can accomplish together throughout the season."

Virginia men's basketball fans interested in season tickets can place a deposit for $25 by clicking here. VAF donorship status of at least $25 is required to enroll. Single-game, groups and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com.