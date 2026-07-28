Men's BasketballMen's Basketball
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Odom Announces the Addition of Eight Newcomers for 2026-27

Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (July 28) the addition of eight newcomers for the 2026-27 season.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (July 28) the addition of eight newcomers for the 2026-27 season.

The incoming group includes Nolan Adekunle (Berlin, Germany/VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier), Kalu Anya (Worcester, Mass./St. Louis), Jurian Dixon (San Diego, Calif./UC Irvine), Christian Harmon (Rochester, N.Y./Arkansas State), Jan Vide (Domzale, Slovenia/Loyola Marymount) and Favour Ibe (Lagos, Nigeria/Mt. Zion Prep). In addition, UVA added walk-ons Nick Rotter (Chicago, Ill./Latin School of Chicago) and Quincy Watson (Pacific Palisades, Calif./Loyola High School of Los Angeles).

"I am excited about the new group of young men joining our program this year," Odom said. "This class gives us outstanding depth and flexibility, combining experienced players, talented newcomers and a diverse set of skills. More importantly, each of these student-athletes embodies the values of our university and the tradition this program has built over the years. They are high-character individuals who are committed to growth and driven to achieve excellence both personally and as a team. I can't wait for our fans and supporters to get to know them, and I'm excited to see what this group can accomplish together throughout the season."

Virginia men's basketball fans interested in season tickets can place a deposit for $25 by clicking here. VAF donorship status of at least $25 is required to enroll. Single-game, groups and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com.

Nolan_Adekunle_Web

#22 Nolan Adekunle, F, 6-7, 225, Berlin, Germany/VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier
• Averaged 8.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier of the German Basketball Bundesliga in 2025-26
• Shot 55.2% from the field, 42.3% from 3-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line in 37 games
• Played for Gladiators Trier of the German Pro A league in 2024-25, averaging 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 37 contests

Kalu_Anya_WebMBB v St Joseph

#6 Kalu Anya, F, 6-8, 225, Worcester, Mass./St. Louis
• Transfer from St. Louis averaged 6.5 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds (3rd in the Atlantic-10) for the Billikens in 2024-25
• Shot 60.5% from the field and led the Billikens in steals (39) and blocked shots (33), and was third in assists (85)
• Redshirted the 2025-26 season
• Played in 49 games (47 starts) over his two-year career at Brown from 2022-24



Jurian_Dixon_WebUCI vs LBS

#4 Jurian Dixon, G, 6-4, 195, San Diego, Calif./UC Irvine
• Transfer from UC Irvine earned All-Big West first-team honors after averaging a team-high 15.9 points in 2025-26
• Shot 43% from the field and was 70-of-182 (38.5%) from 3-point range
• Earned 2024-25 Big West Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds
• Redshirted the 2023-24 season at UC Irvine

 

Christian_Harmon_WebA-State Menâs Basketball defeated Christian Brothers for their home opener on November 15, 2025 at First National Bank Arena 95-67.

#2 Christian Harmon, G, 6-6, 209, Rochester, N.Y./Arkansas State
• Transfer from Arkansas State earned All-Sun Belt third-team honors in 2025-26 after leading the Red Wolves in scoring at 12.8 points per game
• Shot 34.6% from 3-point range and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 2.6 3-pointers per game
• Spent two years at Gulf Coast State College from 2023-25 where he was named the 2025 Panhandle Conference Player of the Year en route to second-team All-America honors
• Averaged 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds and shot 47.4% from 3-point range in 2024-25

Men's BasketballCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JUNE 17 - Favour Ibe (34) during Virginia Men's Basketball practice in Charlottesville, VA on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

#34 Favour Ibe, C, 7-1, 235, Lagos, Nigeria/Mt. Zion Prep (Md.)
• Averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists and shot 66% from the field as a senior at Mt. Zion Prep in 2025-26
• Named All-Elite Prep League First Team, All-EPL Defense and National Prep Championship Series Second Team All-America in 2025-26
• Listed as a four-star prospect by each of 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
• Ranked as the No. 82 player in the country by Rivals, which places him No. 12 among centers and fourth in Maryland

Jan_Vide_Web

#37 Jan Vide, G, 6-6, 210, Domzale, Slovenia/Loyola Marymount
• Transfer from Loyola Marymount ranked fourth on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game
• Shot 45.3% from the field and ranked sixth in the WCC with 4.0 assists per game
• Averaged 6.3 points and ranked second on the team with 2.4 apg in 2024-25
• Played 24 games as a freshman at UCLA in 2023-24

Men's BasketballCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JUNE 17 - Nick Rotter (8) during Virginia Men's Basketball practice in Charlottesville, VA on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

#8 Nick Rotter, G, 6-2, 185, Chicago, Ill./Latin School of Chicago
• Four-year varsity basketball starter and two-time team captain from 2021-24
• Scored over 1,000 points and was an Illinois High School Association All-State honoree in 2023-24
• Averaged 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 2023-24

Men's BasketballCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JUNE 17 - Quincy Watson (11) during Virginia Men's Basketball practice in Charlottesville, VA on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

#11 Quincy Watson, G, 5-11, 170, Pacific Palisades, Calif./Loyola High School of Los Angeles
• Four-year letterwinner and three-year captain in basketball
• Earned All-Mission League honors and team Most Valuable Player
• Scored 1,500 career points in high school