Toburen Well Prepared for New Challenge

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The staffers had already been informed, so their shock had faded, but the announcement that Mike Curtis was leaving his alma mater floored the players on the University of Virginia men’s basketball team.

Curtis, who has three degrees from UVA, including a doctorate, had been head strength and conditioning coach for Cavalier men’s hoops since 2009, when then-head coach Tony Bennett lured him back to Charlottesville. A towering figure in his profession, Curtis left Virginia last month to become head of player health and performance for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

“It was hard for the players,” Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder said after a recent practice at John Paul Jones Arena.

De Ridder, who joined the program last summer, said he and his teammates marveled at Curtis’ history “with the Cavaliers. He played here, and he was here for so many years. He’s probably the best [sports performance coach] in the world. We're going to miss him, but I think Luke is a great one.”

That would be Luke Toburen, whom UVA head coach Ryan Odom hired last month to succeed Curtis as director of sports performance. Toburen is a former Virginia graduate assistant (2020-22) who worked at JPJ with Curtis during that period.

“MC was the first big-time influence on me as a coaching practitioner,” said Toburen, who spent the past four seasons as Longwood University’s head strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball.

“A lot of what I do, and the way that the shape that my coaching took and my philosophies and methodologies took, were highly influenced by MC and the way he sees the world through an athletic lens with regard to basketball.”

Curtis served as the Grizzlies’ head strength and conditioning coach from 2002-08. When he learned Curtis was returning to the NBA, Odom said, he wanted to find “someone who understands the UVA culture, has been here before and operates in a similar way to Mike, but at the same time had gone out on his own and done it on his own.”

Toburen, who has a master’s degree in exercise physiology from UVA, qualified on every front.

“Luke has really just hit the ground running,” Odom said. “He understands Virginia, understands what it means to be a part of this program, and understands the responsibility that he has in terms of the shoes that he has to fill, and he's done a great job.”

Curtis, in a statement, said Toburne is “one of the most gifted strength and conditioning professionals I have encountered in my 28 years in human performance. He has an uncommon combination of high technical skill, passion and caring. His familiarity with UVA Athletics, its resources and the quality of its student-athletes will allow for a seamless transition ... He is the perfect fit.”

Toburen’s boss for his first three seasons at Longwood was Griff Aldrich, who was Odom’s associate head coach at UVA in 2025-26. Aldrich left Virginia in March to become head coach at Pepperdine University, and Toburen followed him to the West Coast.

His stay in Malibu, Calif., was a short one. Toburen had been working with Pepperdine’s players for about two weeks when Odom called to see if he’d be interested in returning to UVA.

“It was the dream job for me to be able to come back here,” Toburen said.

His decision wasn’t ideal for the Pepperdine program, but Aldrich didn’t want to hold Toburen back professionally.

“Griff is just incredible,” Toburen said. “I think I'm a better coach and a practitioner and a basketball mind because of the time I got to spend with him, but he's also just been an incredible friend and mentor to me, and he’s someone who knows so much about me and my family.

“I'd always told him, I always told everybody, that the dream was either Ohio State, because I'm from Cleveland, Ohio, and that's where half of my family went, or going back at some point to UVA. And UVA always had the edge, because I'd already been a part of the program. I'd been a part of what the legacy of Virginia athletics within higher education looked like. There’s something special about it, the way in which we go about trying to do things the right way.”

For UVA’s players, De Ridder said, the transition from Curtis to Toburen has been seamless. Their philosophies are “really similar,” De Ridder said, “and of course Luke was doing an internship as a student with MC, so you see a lot of similarities in the exercises that we do. Luke’s a great guy. He knew the system. He was here before, so he knew the gym as well. So it was really easy for us as a group.”