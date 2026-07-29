Cavaliers Collect Seven Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth GamesCavaliers Collect Seven Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
@officialteamRSA

Cavaliers Collect Seven Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Aimee Canny has three medals (3 silver, 2 bronze) and Jessica Thompson one (2 bronze) competed at the meet in Glasgow, Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland – Two Cavaliers competed in swimming events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, held July 24-29 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Recent grad Aimee Canny and incoming first-year Jessica Thompson both represented South Africa at the international multi-sport event featuring athletes from the British Commonwealth of Nations. 

Canny finished with five medals (three silver, two bronze), setting three records during the competition. Thompson collected two bronzes.

Canny broke her own South African national record in the 200 IM, finishing in second place with a time of 2:09.37. She also helped two relays set African Continental Records in the Mixed 4x100m Medley (3:42.61) and the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay (3:58.58). The South African team took silver in the mixed and bronze in the women's medley relays.

Canny and Thompson both earned bronze in the Women's 4x100m Free Relay, with Canny swimming in the finals and Thompson in the prelims. Thompson also swam in the prelims of the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay for her second bronze of the meet.

Canny won an individual silver in the 100m Breast (2:06.19).

The Commonwealth Games, held every four years, is the world's second-largest multi-sport event behind the Olympics, with teams from 74 participating nations and territories.

 

Friday, July 24 Recap

  • Canny and Thompson earned their first medals of the games, grabbing bronze in the 4x100m Free Relay. Canny led off the relay in the night session, with the South African squad placing third. Thompson swam in the morning prelim to also earn a bronze in the event
  • Thompson swam the 50 Fly prelims (26.24) and semis (26.02) to qualify for Saturday's final

Saturday, July 25 Recap

  • Thompson swam in the final of the 50 Fly, just missing the podium with a fourth-place finish (25.92)
  • Thompson swam in the morning prelims of the 100 Back, placing 11th (1:01.54) to make the semis, but scratched it to focus on the 50 Fly final
  • Canny swam the prelims and semis of the 100m Breast. She had the second-fastest time in the semis (1:06.04) to earn a spot in Sunday's final

Sunday, July 26 Recap

  • Canny picked up her second medal of the meet, taking silver in the 100m Breast. She finished with a time of 2:06.19, just 0.12 behind the gold medalist Angharad Evans of Scotland

Monday, July 27 Recap

  • Thompson qualified for the 50m Back final with the fourth-fastest swim in the semifinals (28.54), however she did not swim in the final

Tuesday, July 28 Recap

  • Canny took silver in the 200m IM, breaking her own South African national record with a time of 2:09.37, earning her third medal of the meet. Canny has taken 2.25 seconds off her lifetime best in the last 12 months. She ranks as the No. 2 African swimmer in the event and performance ranks No. 3 all-time 
  • Canny then closed out the night by taking another silver and setting another record. She anchored the 4x100m Mixed Relay, swimming the free leg to touch the wall in second place with a time of 3:42.61, breaking the African continental record in the event
  • Thompson qualified for the 50m Free final with the 5th fastest time (24.92) in the semifinals

Wednesday, July 29 Recap

  • Canny placed fifth in the 200m Breast finals (2:25.05)
  • Thompson placed sixth in the 50m Free final (25.06)
  • Canny swam the breaststroke leg of the 4x100m Medley Relay, splitting a 1:06.37. The team finished with a time of 3:58.58, breaking the previous African continental record of 3:59.47 set at the 2025 World Championships