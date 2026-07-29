Cavaliers Collect Seven Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

GLASGOW, Scotland – Two Cavaliers competed in swimming events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, held July 24-29 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Recent grad Aimee Canny and incoming first-year Jessica Thompson both represented South Africa at the international multi-sport event featuring athletes from the British Commonwealth of Nations.

Canny finished with five medals (three silver, two bronze), setting three records during the competition. Thompson collected two bronzes.

Canny broke her own South African national record in the 200 IM, finishing in second place with a time of 2:09.37. She also helped two relays set African Continental Records in the Mixed 4x100m Medley (3:42.61) and the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay (3:58.58). The South African team took silver in the mixed and bronze in the women's medley relays.

Canny and Thompson both earned bronze in the Women's 4x100m Free Relay, with Canny swimming in the finals and Thompson in the prelims. Thompson also swam in the prelims of the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay for her second bronze of the meet.

Canny won an individual silver in the 100m Breast (2:06.19).

The Commonwealth Games, held every four years, is the world's second-largest multi-sport event behind the Olympics, with teams from 74 participating nations and territories.