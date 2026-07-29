Anna Moesch Sets American Record at the US National Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia junior Anna Moesch broke her own American record in the 100m Freestyle on the opening night of the 2026 Toyota National Swimming Championships, being held at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Moesch won her first career long-course national title, posting a time of 51.88 in the final of the 100m Free. The time broke her own American record of 51.93, set in May at the AP Race in London, England. She also broke her own US Open record of 52.11 that she swam at last month’s Pro Series stop in Indianapolis. She ranks as the No. 3 performer in history in the event.

Moesch was one of three Cavaliers to swim in the A Finals on the opening day of the five-day championship.

Sophomore Maximus Williamson set the UVA program record in the 100m Free in prelims (47.93). He finished fourth in the finals with a time of 47.99.

Junior Bailey Hartman made the A Final of the 200m Fly, finishing in sixth place (2:10.21).

The meet continues on Wednesday with the 200 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Backstroke and 50 Butterfly being contested.

Prelims are at 12 p.m. ET each day, with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on the USA Swimming YouTube Channel, with finals also streaming on Peacock.

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