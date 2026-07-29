Solid Foundation in Place for Cavalier Baseball

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When the Major League Baseball draft started on July 11, University of Virginia head coach Chris Pollard wasn’t sure what his team’s 2027 roster would look like. He had a much clearer picture when the draft ended on July 12, and he liked what he saw.

“You spend this six weeks from the end of your season up until the draft sort of reconstructing your roster based on your best guess as to what the draft is going to do,” Pollard said in a recent interview at Disharoon Park, “and I thought we landed in a really good spot.

“I would say there were no surprise losses. There were surprise returns.”

Five of the players who led Virginia back to the NCAA tournament this year were drafted: outfielder AJ Gracia in the first round, infielder Eric Becker in the second, two-way player Kyle Johnson in the sixth, infielder Joe Tiroly in the seventh and pitcher Tyler Kapa in the 14th. Of those five, only Kapa was out of eligibility, but Pollard expected the other four to be picked and to turn pro.

Three other Cavaliers with eligibility remaining—catcher Jake Weatherspoon, first baseman/designated hitter Sam Harris and DH/first baseman Antonio Perrotta—were possibilities to be drafted, but none was selected. And that gives UVA three more veteran pieces to build around this coming year.

Weatherspoon, a junior-college transfer who missed the first part of the season with a wrist injury, started 39 of the 40 games in which he played for Virginia. He hit .272 with five home runs.

Harris hit .288 and tied for second on the team with 14 homers, and Perrotta hit .266 with five homers.

Returning the team’s top catcher is “a huge relief,” Pollard said. “I've said it before but I'll say it again: We all anticipate Jake Weatherspoon making a big jump in year two [at Virginia]. Junior-college players typically pop offensively in their second year in the ACC. We have a lot of historical data on that.

“The other thing is, the injury obviously was hard to overcome. He breaks his hamate bone 10 days before the season starts, has to have surgery, comes back in the middle of the season. I still don't think anybody saw the best version of Jake, partly because of [the injury], because we saw a lot better version [last] fall.”

Of the Cavaliers’ incoming freshmen, only infielder Bo Lowrance was drafted. The Dodgers selected Lowrance in the first round, and he signed with them this week. The other 13 members of UVA’s first-year class are on Grounds and taking summer-school classes, Pollard said.

That group includes Will Yow, who graduated recently from St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville. Yow, a highly regarded shortstop, withdrew his name from the MLB draft in June.