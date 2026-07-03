LaHa Thriving on East Coast

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When she’s on Grounds, University of Virginia golfer Jaclyn LaHa is a long way from home—nearly 3,000 miles—but she has plenty of company in that regard.

Her teammates at UVA include players from Sweden, Canada and Australia, as well as from Florida, Texas, North Carolina and New York. For the local perspective, LaHa can talk to Elsie MacCleery, a graduate of Western Albemarle High School in nearby Crozet.

“You see a lot of different cultures, just within the team,” said LaHa, a rising senior from Pleasanton, Calif., in the Bay Area. “So it's really cool to be friends with so many different types of people who interact with people so differently. It’s really fun to be together as a group and then also just to talk with them one-on-one.”

When she began looking at colleges, LaHa had two priorities. She wanted a school with a strong academic reputation and a good golf program (and facilities). UVA checked both boxes, and LaHa meshed well with the players on the team when she visited. It didn’t hurt, either, that head coach Ria Scott also grew up in the Bay Area.

“When she’s talking about where she’s practicing, I can relate to the courses and the facilities and the drive up [Interstate] 680 or [Interstate] 580 in that area,” Scott said. “So that was an instant connection point for us. It sure helps when you can fully relate to where somebody is from.”

LaHa has been in Northern California since the NCAA Championships concluded in late May, but “whenever I'm back in Charlottesville it kind of makes me feel not so far away from home,” she said, “because there's someone from my area.”

As a junior golfer, LaHa earned All-America honors. Her talent wasn’t the only thing that made Scott want her at UVA.

“One thing that I appreciated about Jaclyn’s junior golf schedule is she played anywhere and everywhere,” Scott said. “She played so much up and down the East Coast, I was just really impressed with her adaptability, her ability to travel, her willingness to travel. I think that’s paying off, and that familiarity with the East Coast in her tournament scheduling as a junior golfer made coming to Virginia a much more viable option.”

An economics major who’s minoring in entrepreneurship, LaHa has been in the Wahoos’ lineup since her freshman year, when she had two top-10 finishes in and placed 20th at the ACC championships. She recorded two more top-10 finishes in 2024-25, including one at the Chattanooga Classic, where she was runner-up.

Her breakthrough as a Cavalier came this spring. LaHa finished in the top 10 at six tournaments, including the Terps Invitational, which she won in April in College Park, Md.

“I think getting the win at Maryland for Jaclyn was so big for her confidence,” Scott said, “because she had finished runner-up a number of times in her career. So just to be able to close that out was a big confidence-booster for her.”

In the postseason, LaHa placed 11th at the ACC tournament and tied for 23rd at the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., where she advanced to the fourth and final round of stroke play. She received All-America honorable mention.

“I was happy with how I approached the tournaments and mentally got through them,” LaHa said. “I wasn't as happy with how I finished nationals. I didn't finish those last six holes of the individual on the fourth day very well, but overall, if you’d told me where I would be placed before even starting postseason, I think I would have been happy with my scores and just the placement overall.”

With a lineup that included no seniors, the Cavaliers tied for 18th at NCAAs. For freshmen Remi Bacardi, Miranda Lu and MacCleery, it was their first time on the college game’s biggest stage.

“I’m really proud of how my team competed,” LaHa said.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Carlsbad again in 2027, and “I think that next year we're going to be coming to it a lot more comfortable with how the course is going to be playing,” LaHa said. “So we’ll have some good goals for next year.”

Carlsbad hosted the NCAA Championships in each of LaHa’s first two seasons, too, and “you get such an advantage competitively if you've already seen it,” she said. “So this year I knew what I needed to do on every hole. I knew where to hit it. I knew how this pin is going to be playing in a tournament round.”