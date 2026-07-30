Ryan M. Kelly
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 439: Perris Jones
The former UVA tailback is pursuing a doctorate at the University of Louisville and has written a memoir that will be published in August.
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Wahoo Central Podcast No. 439
Jul 28, 2026
Perris Jones : No. 439( Wahoo Central Podcast )
Former UVA tailback Perris Jones is pursuing a doctorate at the University of Louisville and has written a memoir that will be published in August.