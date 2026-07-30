Wahoo Central Podcast No. 439: Perris JonesWahoo Central Podcast No. 439: Perris Jones
Ryan M. Kelly

Wahoo Central Podcast No. 439: Perris Jones

The former UVA tailback is pursuing a doctorate at the University of Louisville and has written a memoir that will be published in August.

Wahoo Central Podcast No. 439

Perris Jones
Jul 28, 2026
Perris Jones : No. 439( Wahoo Central Podcast )

Former UVA tailback Perris Jones is pursuing a doctorate at the University of Louisville and has written a memoir that will be published in August.