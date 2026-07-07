Cherie Greer Brown To Receive World Lacrosse Legend Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Virginia women’s lacrosse alumna Cherie Greer Brown is one of three women in the inaugural class of the World Lacrosse Legend Award, as announced today (July 7) by World Lacrosse.

Former Virginia athletics administrator Jess Wilk is one of the other two individuals earning the honor.

The World Lacrosse Legend Award was established as the highest honor the International Federation bestows upon its athletes and serves as a precursor to an eventual World Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Recipients are selected through a rigorous process conducted by the WL Athlete Awards Selection Committee, with final approval by the World Lacrosse board. Criteria encompass competitive excellence at the highest levels of international play, as well as the integrity, leadership and global impact that define true legends of the sport.

The three athletes will be formally recognized at the upcoming 2026 WL Women's Championship in Tokyo, with the presentation ceremony taking place during the medal games on August 2.

Greer (United States) is one of the most decorated players of her era. Green won three gold medals at the WL Women's Championship in 1993, 1997 and 2001 – as well as the silver medal in 2005 – across four championship appearances, while serving as a captain in 2001 and 2005. A player of singular impact at the sport's biggest moments, Greer was named Player of the Championship Game in both 1997 and 2001. In 2000, she was recognized as a member of the Lacrosse Magazine All-Century Team.

A three-time first-team All-American for the Cavaliers, Greer was the NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 while also leading the nation in scoring with 61 goals and 18 assists. She was the first lacrosse player to have her jersey retired at Virginia. During her career, the Cavaliers won two NCAA Championships – the 1991 and 1993 titles. She was also inducted into the US Lacrosse Philadelphia/Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2005 and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2017, she was named a Tewaaraton Legend by the Tewaaraton Foundation.