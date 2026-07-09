Men’s Basketball to Play Exhibition Against Vanderbilt at The LinkU Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will take part in The LinkU Invitational, a first-of-its-kind outdoor college basketball exhibition featuring two games, on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, S.C. The event was announced July 9 by The LinkU in partnership with Beemok Sports & Entertainment and Credit One Stadium.

The LinkU Invitational will feature Virginia and Vanderbilt in game one of the doubleheader at 1 p.m. followed by the College of Charleston and The Citadel in game two at 3 p.m.

Tickets for The LinkU Invitational start at $25 and can be purchased online here. The promotional code for Virginia fans is uvaatcos. Premium courtside seating is also available. Additional programming and sponsor activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The doubleheader is part of a weekend celebration of college basketball, community and fan experiences, creating a true destination event for fans, alumni and corporate partners.

“We are so excited to be part of this unique event and really appreciate everyone involved in putting this together,” Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “This is an opportunity to create a memorable experience for our student-athletes while bringing together four fantastic programs in an incredible setting. Charleston is home to a great basketball community, and we’re looking forward to competing against Vanderbilt in what should be a great atmosphere. We’re grateful for the partnership with the College of Charleston, The Citadel and Vanderbilt, as well as The LinkU and Beemok Sports and Entertainment. We are confident that this weekend will be a special experience for our team and fans.”

Throughout the weekend, fans will have access to the kind of up-close, behind-the-scenes experiences that a traditional game-day ticket simply does not offer.

On Saturday (Sept. 26), fans are invited to open practice sessions with all four programs, a unique opportunity to watch these teams prepare in real time before the stakes are on the line. That afternoon, The Riviera will host an exclusive Chalk Talk with coaches and players, offering a rare look inside the game before it begins.

Fans can follow the action off the court as well. With college football in full swing, watch party programming around Charleston will give supporters a place to gather, watch their teams and carry the energy of the weekend into game day.

On Sunday (Sept. 27), Credit One Stadium transforms into a pregame destination with curated food and beverage, family-friendly entertainment and a gameday atmosphere before Virginia-Vanderbilt tipoff at 1 p.m. The weekend's programming is designed to give fans unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams before the 2026-27 season officially begins.

"College basketball has passionate fan bases, rich traditions and a unique ability to bring communities together," President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment Bob Moran said. "From the longstanding rivalry between the College of Charleston and The Citadel to the opportunity to welcome Virginia and Vanderbilt to Charleston, this event brings together great programs, great competition and a one-of-a-kind setting at Credit One Stadium."

“The LinkU is thrilled to host a special experience at Credit One Stadium in a true one-of-one event,” LinkU Founder & CEO Austin Elrod said. “Bringing together two powerhouse programs and two historic Charleston rivals for an unforgettable night in an outdoor tennis venue is something that’s never been done before. We’re excited to create this unique experience for fans while also activating meaningful opportunities for these outstanding student-athletes during their time in Charleston with a weekend full of festivities.”