Madi Mintenko Wins 400m Free at US National Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia swimmers had six podium finishes on Friday (July 31) at the 2026 Toyota National Swimming Championships, being held at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

The Virginia swimmers won the national titles in the 400m Free and 100m Back, also collecting a silver and three bronzes for six podium finishes in the session.

Sophomore Madi Mintenko took the gold in the 400m Free, posting a time of 4:04.54, her first career national title. Senior Cavan Gormsen took bronze in the event (4:07.81).

Isabelle Stadden, a member of Virginia’s pro training group, finished her sweep of the backstroke events, winning the 100m Back (58.06) for her third title of the meet. Senior Claire Curzan took bronze (58.83).

Alumnae Kate Douglass (1:05.66) and Emma Weber (1:06.92) took silver and bronze in the 100m Breast. Douglass was out-touched by 0.02 seconds by the champion McKenzie Siroky.

Incoming freshman Alyssa Sagle won the 18 & under final in the 100m Back (1:00.15), her second Junior title of the meet.

The Cavaliers have won nine national titles and two junior titles at the championship heading into Saturday’s final day of competition.

The meet concludes on Saturday with the 50m Free, 200m Individual Medley, men’s 800 Freestyle and women’s 1500m Free.

Prelims are at 12 p.m. ET with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on the USA Swimming YouTube Channel, with finals also streaming on Peacock.