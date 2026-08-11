Katie Rolls Wins Singles Title at ITA National Summer Championships

WACO, Texas – Virginia women's tennis sophomore Katie Rolls won the women's singles title at the 2026 ITA National Summer Championships held at Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center August 8-11 in Waco, Texas.

Rolls, the No. 3 seed in the draw, won all five of her matches in straight sets to take the title. She topped Baylor's Alain Zack 6-0, 7-5 on Tuesday (Aug. 11) in the final to clinch the title.

The ITA National Summer Championships is the biggest collegiate tournament of the summer, featuring a field of 32 in the singles draw. The event offers $10,000 in prize money per gender, with the singles and doubles champions receiving wild cards into the main draws of the ITA All-American Championships, and the singles and doubles finalists receiving wild cards into the qualifying draws. Americans who make the finals of the singles draw are also eligible to earn wildcards into USTA pro-level events.

Rolls qualified for the championship by winning the Week 4 ITA Summer Masters Series tournament at Notre Dame.

RESULTS

R32 - [3] Katie Rolls (VA) def. Georgia Cranford (NCST) 6-2, 7-5

R16 - [3] Katie Rolls (VA) def. Elle Warren (Furman), 6-4, 7-6 (5)

QF - [3] Katie Rolls (VA) def [7] Claire Hill (Wake) 6-3, 6-2

SF - [3] Katie Rolls (VA) vs. Raegan Farm (TT), 6-4, 6-1

F - [3] Katie Rolls (VA) def. Alian Zack (BAY), 6-0, 7-5