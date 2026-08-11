Sara Curtis Wins Bronze in 100m Free at European ChampionshipsSara Curtis Wins Bronze in 100m Free at European Championships

Sara Curtis Wins Bronze in 100m Free at European Championships

Sara Curtis earned the first podium finish for the Cavaliers on Tuesday (Aug 11) in Paris, France

PARIS  – Four Virginia swimmers are competing at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships August 10-16 at the Centre Aquatique Olympique Métropole du Grand Paris in Paris, France.

Sophomore Sara Curtis won bronze in the 100m Free (52.72) on Tuesday (Aug. 11) in her first individual final of the meet. She is the first Italian woman to ever podium in the 100m Free at the European Championships.

Prelims are at 3:30 a.m. ET each day, with the finals session starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on Eurovision Sport.

 

Tuesday, Aug. 11 Recap

  • Sara Curtis posted a time of 52.72 in the final of the 100m Free, placing third. The time was just shy of matching her Italian record in the event (52.69)
  • Lana Pudar swam in the prelims of the 50m Fly (26.95)

Monday, Aug. 10 Recap

  • Sara Curtis had the second-fastest time in the semifinals of the 100m Free (52.93) to earn a spot in Tuesday's final
  • Davin Lindholm swam in the prelims of the 100m Breast (1:02.73)