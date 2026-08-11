Sara Curtis Wins Bronze in 100m Free at European Championships

PARIS – Four Virginia swimmers are competing at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships August 10-16 at the Centre Aquatique Olympique Métropole du Grand Paris in Paris, France.

Sophomore Sara Curtis won bronze in the 100m Free (52.72) on Tuesday (Aug. 11) in her first individual final of the meet. She is the first Italian woman to ever podium in the 100m Free at the European Championships.

Prelims are at 3:30 a.m. ET each day, with the finals session starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on Eurovision Sport.