Former Cavaliers Jódar, Nakashima Will Face One Another in Montreal Semifinals

MONTRÉAL, Canada – Two former Virginia men's tennis players have advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Masters Omnium Banque National tournament, being held at IGA Stadium in Montréal, Canada.

Brandon Nakashima '19 and Rafael Jódar '25 will face one another in a semifinal match on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Match time is TBA.

This is the first ATP 1000-level semifinal appearance for both players and will be the first time the two have faced one another on tour.

Nakashima and Jódar played doubles together at the previous tour stop, the Mubadala DC Open, a 500-level ATP event.

Jódar has moved up to No. 11 in the ATP live rankings while Nakashima is at No. 25, both of which are career highs.

Nakashima was a member of the 2018-19 Cavaliers, being voted the ACC Freshman of the Year and ITA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year. He turned pro in December of 2019.

Jódar was a member of the 2024-25 Cavaliers, also being voted the ACC Freshman of the Year and ITA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year while also earning the ITA National Freshman of the Year award and being named an ITA Singles All-American. He turned pro in December of 2025.