Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The fifth season of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday, Aug. 18. Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott will be joined throughout the season by Virginia football player guests for another year of insight and analysis. The weekly radio show will air from 7–8 p.m. on the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) and the Virginia Sports mobile app and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Beginning with the second episode on Tuesday, Aug. 25, Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott will take place at Charlottesville’s Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), providing fans the opportunity to attend the show in person. All subsequent episodes scheduled through the end of October will take place at Dairy Market. Additional scheduling information for the month of November will be announced at a later date.

The season debut on Tuesday, Aug. 18, will be a broadcast-only episode and air at its regularly scheduled time. McKale Boley (OL), Anthony Britton (DL), Jacobie Henderson (CB) and Noah Josey (OL) will all join Elliott as student-athlete guests for the season premiere.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.

Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.