Q&A with Christian Harmon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Christian Harmon joins the Cavaliers following one season at Arkansas State and two seasons at Gulf Coast State College. As a junior at Arkansas State, Harmon led the team with 12.8 points and ranked fifth in the conference with 2.6 3-pointers per game. He reached double figures in eight contests as a freshman at Gulf Coast, then went on to be named 2025 Panhandle Conference Player of the Year and a Second Team All-American after shooting 48.4% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range, netting 101 triples to rank 10th nationally in his sophomore season.

Get to know the Rochester, N.Y., native in the Q&A below.

Why did you choose Virginia?

I chose to play for Virginia because of the culture and because the style of basketball they play here is a perfect match for the way I played last year. It’s almost identical, so I felt like coming here would make the most sense. Just being around the people that I’m around every day is bringing life into me and preparing me to play.

How has Charlottesville been so far?

Charlottesville is smooth. I love being here. There’s not too much going on, but it’s a good environment where you can grow as a person and as a basketball player. I really like it.

What can fans expect from you this season?

They can expect a high-character guy that’s going to bring it every day, every game, and that’s going to love interacting with the fans and everyone that supports UVA.