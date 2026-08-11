Seven-Figure Gift from UVA Wrestling Alumnus Establishes Enduring Legacy for the Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dr. Colin G. Steele, a Virginia wrestling alumnus who endowed the Colin G. Steele Bicentennial Scholarship with a fully realized gift of $1.15 million, was interred at Arlington National Cemetery on August 7.



Born in Norfolk, Va., Steele had a successful wrestling career at Norview High School, claiming a state championship and leading him to the University of Virginia where Steele was a two-time ACC champion for the Cavaliers. He claimed titles at 123 pounds in 1955 and 1956. He was one of two wrestlers to claim an individual championship in that 1955 season and marked the first individual ACC championships in wrestling in program history. Steele was the first two-time individual ACC champion in Virginia athletics history.



He helped lead the Cavaliers to runner-up team finishes in the ACC in both the 1955 and 1956 seasons.



“Colin was such a strong supporter of this program,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “He absolutely loved Virginia wrestling. He was so grateful for his time here and I am grateful that I had a chance to become friends with him over the years. My fondest memory of Colin is taking him up to New York with us for a tournament. He was literally on the mat showing guys moves in between bouts. It was so cool to see a guy at that stage in life still so passionate about the sport. He was also very passionate about passing on the lessons learned and wisdom gained from his experiences at the University of Virginia to our wrestlers over the years. I remember him coming into the locker room before one of our biggest dual meets of the year and giving the team a motivational speech. Finally, I just want to say how thankful we all are for his generosity. The gift he left for this program will help us more than he probably ever could have realized.”



In addition to wrestling, Steele was active in ROTC at Norview High School. Upon graduating from UVA, he continued his naval career in San Diego before being stationed at the Pentagon. After completing his naval career, he transitioned into teaching and coaching at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Maryland. There he taught the school’s first classes in AP physics and earth sciences.



“Colin Steele’s impact on the University of Virginia extended far beyond the wrestling mat,” said Kevin Miller, Executive Director and Deputy Athletics Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. “He was a proud Cavalier, a decorated veteran, and a dedicated educator whose passion for Virginia Wrestling and commitment to serving others defined his remarkable life. Through his extraordinary generosity in establishing the Colin G. Steele Bicentennial Scholarship, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of student-athletes for generations to come. We are profoundly grateful for Colin’s lifelong commitment to Virginia and for the remarkable legacy of service, leadership, and generosity he leaves behind.”



