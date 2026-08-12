Sara Curtis Sets World Record in 50m Backstroke

PARIS – Virginia sophomore Sara Curtis set a world record in the 50m Backstroke at the 2026 European Swimming Championships at the Centre Aquatique Olympique Métropole du Grand Paris in Paris, France.

Curtis clocked a 26.63 in the semifinals of the 50m Backstroke. The previous record of 26.86 was set in 2003 by Kaylee McKeown of Australia. Curtis’ previous best time was 27.07.

Virginia swimmers now hold 18 current world records.

Curtis is the first Black swimmer (male or female) to hold an individual long course meters swimming world record.

Curtis will swim in the final of the event on Thursday night.

Curtis collected her second medal of the championships in the last swim of the night, helping to lead the Italian 4x100m Free Relay team to a second-place finish. Curtis swam the second leg of the relay, splitting 52.29. The relay set an Italian national record with a time of 3:33.19.

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