Sara Curtis Breaks Her Own 50m Backstroke World Record

PARIS – Virginia sophomore Sara Curtis broke her own day-old world record in the 50m Backstroke on Thursday (Aug. 13) at the 2026 European Swimming Championships at the Centre Aquatique Olympique Métropole du Grand Paris in Paris, France.

Curtis won gold in the 50m Backstroke, touching the wall in a world-record time of 26.56. Curtis initially set the world record in the event during her semifinal swim on Wednesday (Aug. 12), posting a 26.63.

This is her first individual long course meters European title. She is also the first Italian woman to win a 50m Back gold at the European Championships.

This is the third world record set by the Cavaliers this week. In addition to Curtis’ two marks, alumnae Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh helped Team USA break the world record in the Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay on Wednesday (Aug. 12) at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, Calif. Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the relay (54.99) with Douglass anchoring, splitting 51.01 on the freestyle to touch the wall in world record time of 3:36.70. Walsh helped set the previous record of 3:37.43 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Will Modglin and Van Mathias swam the first two legs.

Virginia swimmers hold 18 current world records.

Curtis is the first Black swimmer (male or female) to hold an individual long course meters swimming world record.

This is Curtis’ third medal of the championship. She won bronze in the 100m Free and silver in the 4x100m Free Relay.

Curtis is scheduled to swim two more individual events at the championship, the 100m Back and the 50m Free.

The meet runs through Sunday (August 16).