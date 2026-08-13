Walsh, Douglass Set World Record in Mixed Medley Relay on Day 1 of Pan Pacs

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia women's swimming alumnae Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh combined to help Team USA set a world record in the Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay on the first night of the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, being held August 12-16 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the relay (54.99) with Douglass anchoring, splitting 51.01 on the freestyle to touch the wall in world record time of 3:36.70. Walsh helped set the previous record of 3:37.43 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Will Modglin and Van Mathias swam the first two legs.

The Cavaliers had a total of six podium finishes on the night. Walsh also earned gold in the 50m Fly (24.65) with Douglass taking silver (25.06). Senior Tess Howley took bronze in the 200m Fly (2:07.43), and alum Jack Aikins earned bronze in the 100m Back (53.46).

Ten Virginia swimmers are representing Team USA at the championships.

Prelims are at 1 pm ET each day, with the finals session starting at 10 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on USA Swimming's YouTube Channel. Finals will stream on Peacock.