Walsh, Douglass Set World Record in Mixed Medley Relay on Day 1 of Pan PacsWalsh, Douglass Set World Record in Mixed Medley Relay on Day 1 of Pan Pacs

Walsh, Douglass Set World Record in Mixed Medley Relay on Day 1 of Pan Pacs

The Cavaliers combined for six podium finishes (three golds, one silver, two bronze) on the first day of the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

IRVINE, Calif.  – Virginia women's swimming alumnae Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh combined to help Team USA set a world record in the Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay on the first night of the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, being held August 12-16 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the relay (54.99) with Douglass anchoring, splitting 51.01 on the freestyle to touch the wall in world record time of 3:36.70. Walsh helped set the previous record of 3:37.43 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Will Modglin and Van Mathias swam the first two legs.

The Cavaliers had a total of six podium finishes on the night. Walsh also earned gold in the 50m Fly (24.65) with Douglass taking silver (25.06). Senior Tess Howley took bronze in the 200m Fly (2:07.43), and alum Jack Aikins earned bronze in the 100m Back (53.46).

Ten Virginia swimmers are representing Team USA at the championships.

Prelims are at 1 pm ET each day, with the finals session starting at 10 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on USA Swimming's YouTube Channel. Finals will stream on Peacock.

 

Wednesday, August 12 Recap

  • Gretchen Walsh won the first gold medal of the meet, winning the 50m Fly (24.65). Her time is a Championship record
  • Kate Douglass won silver (25.06) in the 50m Fly behind Walsh. Douglass posted a 24.99 in prelims of the event, making her the third woman ever to swim the 50m Fly in under 25 seconds
  • Tess Howley won bronze in the 200m Fly (2:07.43)
  • Jack Aikins took the bronze in the 100m Back (53.46)
  • Claire Curzan won the B Final of the 100m Back (58.24). She set the UVA program record in prelims with a time of 58.21
  • Thomas Heilman won the B Final of the 200m Fly (1:55.57)

Monday, August 10 Recap

Thursday, August 13: 400 Individual Medley, 100 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke, 50 Backstroke, 800 Free Relay

Friday, August 14: 400 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 Backstroke, 50 Breaststroke, 400 Freestyle Relay

Saturday, August 15: 200 Individual Medley, 50 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, M 1500 Freestyle, W 800 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay

 
 
 