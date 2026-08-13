Wells Adds Rhamat Alhassan to Volleyball Coaching Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the hiring of Rhamat Alhassan on Thursday (Aug. 13) as an assistant coach.

“When we had an opening on our staff, the very first person we wanted to call was Rhamat Alhassan,” Wells said. “Over the last two years, Rhamat has worked our camps and built incredible relationships with our athletes. When the opportunity presented itself, it felt like a natural fit. Our team is genuinely excited to have her join us for the fall season before she continues on her professional career this spring.”

Alhassan arrives in Charlottesville after playing the past year for the Grand Rapids Rise of Major League Volleyball. In her one season with the Rise, Alhassan posted a franchise-best .375 hitting percentage with 132 kills and 48 blocks in 17 matches. She started her pro career in 2018 with the NEC Red Rockets in Japan before spending four seasons with a trio of teams in Italy.

At the collegiate level, Alhassan played four seasons for the Florida Gators, earning AVCA All-American honors each year. She finished her career as Florida’s all-time leader in total blocks (674) and block assists (584), while also totaling 1,278 kills and 90 solo blocks. At the time of her graduation, Alhassan was only the second player in Division I history to tally 1,250 kills, 605 blocks and hit at a .420 clip.

Her star-studded collegiate career culminated in 2017 when Alhassan was named SEC Player of the Year and helped lead Florida to a National Championship Game appearance. Along with her SEC POY award, Alhassan also became the first Gator to win the Honda Sports Award, which recognizes the nation’s best female volleyball player.

Additionally, Alhassan was a finalist for the 2017 CLASS Award recognizing excellence in classroom, character and competition, while also serving as team captain during her junior and senior years.

On the international stage, Alhassan was the only collegiate player on the 2017 U.S. Women’s National Team Pan American Cup roster that won gold. At the 2016 Pan American Cup, she was named best blocker.

A year earlier, she was a member of the U.S. National Junior Team that won the 2015 European Global Challenge. At the 2014 NORCECA U20 Championships, she was named the tournament’s most valuable player and best blocker.

Between pro volleyball stints, Alhassan served as a director of sports information and a JV volleyball coach at Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia. She was also an assistant coach for Metro Volleyball Club.

Alhassan earned a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and a master’s degree in management from the University of Florida.

“I had the privilege of coaching Rhamat for four years at the University of Florida. She knows our systems, knows the middle blocker position, understands who I am and what we are building at UVA,” Wells said. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our middle blocker group, perspective to our staff and a positive presence to the UVA community. I’m so excited to welcome Rhamat to our staff!”