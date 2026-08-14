Field HockeyField Hockey
Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

Trio of Cavaliers Land Preseason All-ACC Honors

Three Hoos land preseason All-ACC honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team has been voted to finish second in the ACC Coaches preseason poll as Mia Abello, Mary Adams and Nilou Lempers were named to the Preseason All-ACC team, the league announced on Friday (Aug. 14).

Abello landed first team All-ACC honors in 2025, while Lempers was awarded ACC Goalkeeper of the Year en route to being named an All-American. In her freshman campaign, Adams saw action in 19 games and scored four goals.

The Cavaliers tallied 68 total points in the poll, just behind North Carolina’s 73. The Tar Heels picked up four first-place votes while UVA and Wake Forest received two first-place votes.

Virginia’s three preseason selections tied with Duke for the most in the conference.

UVA opens the season on Friday, Aug. 28 at Penn State. The home opener is slated for Sunday, Sept. 13 vs James Madison at 1 p.m. at Turf Field.

2026 ACC Field Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll

Team

Points

First Place Votes

North Carolina

73

4

Virginia

68

2

Duke

64

1

Wake Forest

64

2

Syracuse

42

  

Boston College

31

  

Stanford

27

  

Louisville

19

  

California

17



 

2026 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team

Milou Klein - Boston College, M, 5th

Liz Klompmaker - Cal, F, Junior

Madison Beach - Duke, M, Junior

Julia Boehringer - Duke, M, Junior

Alaina McVeigh - Duke, F, 5th

Annabel Sep - Louisville, B, Senior

Charly Bruder - North Carolina, F, Senior

Aubrey Turner - Syracuse, F, Sophomore

Mia Abello - Virginia, B, Senior

Mary Adams - Virginia, M, Sophomore

Nilou Lempers - Virginia, GK, Senior

Mia Montag - Wake Forest, B, Junior

Mia Schoenbeck - Wake Forest, B/M, Senior

 

 