Trio of Cavaliers Land Preseason All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team has been voted to finish second in the ACC Coaches preseason poll as Mia Abello, Mary Adams and Nilou Lempers were named to the Preseason All-ACC team, the league announced on Friday (Aug. 14).
Abello landed first team All-ACC honors in 2025, while Lempers was awarded ACC Goalkeeper of the Year en route to being named an All-American. In her freshman campaign, Adams saw action in 19 games and scored four goals.
The Cavaliers tallied 68 total points in the poll, just behind North Carolina’s 73. The Tar Heels picked up four first-place votes while UVA and Wake Forest received two first-place votes.
Virginia’s three preseason selections tied with Duke for the most in the conference.
UVA opens the season on Friday, Aug. 28 at Penn State. The home opener is slated for Sunday, Sept. 13 vs James Madison at 1 p.m. at Turf Field.
2026 ACC Field Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll
|
Team
|
Points
|
First Place Votes
|
North Carolina
|
73
|
4
|
Virginia
|
68
|
2
|
Duke
|
64
|
1
|
Wake Forest
|
64
|
2
|
Syracuse
|
42
|
Boston College
|
31
|
Stanford
|
27
|
Louisville
|
19
|
California
|
17
|
|
2026 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team
|
Milou Klein - Boston College, M, 5th
|
Liz Klompmaker - Cal, F, Junior
|
Madison Beach - Duke, M, Junior
|
Julia Boehringer - Duke, M, Junior
|
Alaina McVeigh - Duke, F, 5th
|
Annabel Sep - Louisville, B, Senior
|
Charly Bruder - North Carolina, F, Senior
|
Aubrey Turner - Syracuse, F, Sophomore
|
Mia Abello - Virginia, B, Senior
|
Mary Adams - Virginia, M, Sophomore
|
Nilou Lempers - Virginia, GK, Senior
|
Mia Montag - Wake Forest, B, Junior
|
Mia Schoenbeck - Wake Forest, B/M, Senior