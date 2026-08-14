Trio of Cavaliers Land Preseason All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team has been voted to finish second in the ACC Coaches preseason poll as Mia Abello, Mary Adams and Nilou Lempers were named to the Preseason All-ACC team, the league announced on Friday (Aug. 14).

Abello landed first team All-ACC honors in 2025, while Lempers was awarded ACC Goalkeeper of the Year en route to being named an All-American. In her freshman campaign, Adams saw action in 19 games and scored four goals.

The Cavaliers tallied 68 total points in the poll, just behind North Carolina’s 73. The Tar Heels picked up four first-place votes while UVA and Wake Forest received two first-place votes.

Virginia’s three preseason selections tied with Duke for the most in the conference.

UVA opens the season on Friday, Aug. 28 at Penn State. The home opener is slated for Sunday, Sept. 13 vs James Madison at 1 p.m. at Turf Field.

2026 ACC Field Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll

Team Points First Place Votes North Carolina 73 4 Virginia 68 2 Duke 64 1 Wake Forest 64 2 Syracuse 42 Boston College 31 Stanford 27 Louisville 19 California 17



