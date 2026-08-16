Kate Douglass Breaks 50m Free World Record Twice on Saturday

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia alumna Kate Douglass broke the world record in the 50m Freestyle twice on Saturday (Aug. 15) at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Douglass posted a time of 23.49 in her preliminary heat of the 50m Freestyle to set a world record. Nine hours later, she broke her own mark by going 23.19 in the final.

"I had to do a few double takes," Douglass said. "I was not really sure I was seeing that right because that time just seems like crazy-fast to me. Even this morning, going twenty-three four seemed crazy. Twenty-three one is scarily close to twenty-two, and that's just not something I thought that female sprinting was going to get to anytime soon."

Douglass initially set a world record in the 50m Free at a TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis on June 16 with a time of 23.59. Fellow Cavalier Gretchen Walsh broke that record nine days later with a time of 23.55 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy, on June 28, the mark that was broken today by Douglass.

Walsh had the second fastest time in Saturday's qualifying heats, going 23.78, and then took silver in the final with a time of 23.74.

Twenty-six minutes after setting the world record in the 50m Free, Douglass was back on the blocks competing in the 200m Breast. She took silver in the event (2:22.57).

Walsh and Douglass closed out the night by helping lead Team USA to gold in the 4x100m Medley Relay (3:50.43).

The 50m Free is Douglass' second world record of the meet.

Douglass and Walsh combined to help set a world record in the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay on Wednesday night (Aug. 12). Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the relay (54.99) with Douglass anchoring, splitting 51.01 on the freestyle to touch the wall in world record time of 3:36.70. Walsh helped set the previous record of 3:37.43 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Douglass narrowly missed setting a world record in the 100m Free on Friday night (Aug. 14). She posted a 51.69 in the leadoff leg of the 4x100m Free Relay, just .01 off the world record mark. The time was an American record.

The Cavaliers leave the Pan Pacific Championships with 17 medals - 9 Gold, 5 Silver, 3 Bronze.

Gretchen Walsh (7)

Gold (5)- 50m Fly, 100m Fly, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, 4x100m Free Relay, 4x100m Medley Relay

Silver (2)- 50m Free, 100m Free

Kate Douglass (6)

Gold (4)- 50m Free, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, 4x100m Free Relay, 4x100m Medley Relay

Silver (2)- 200m Breast, 50m Fly

Claire Curzan

Silver- 200m Back

Tess Howley

Bronze - 200m Fly

Alex Walsh

Bronze - 200m IM

Jack Aikins

Bronze - 100m Back