Jack Kennedy Wins 2026 Boys' 18 USTA National Championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Incoming first-year Jack Kennedy won the singles title at the 2026 USTA Boys' 18s National Championships at Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

In addition to winning the title and prize money, Kennedy will also be awarded a wildcard entry into the main draw of men's singles at the 2026 US Open.

For 82 years, the USTA Boys' 18 & 16 National Championships have taken place in Kalamazoo, Michigan at Stowe Stadium. This tournament is the single most important event for outstanding junior tennis players in the United States. Ten days of intense, tough, inspired tennis earn for each of the ultimate winners in singles and doubles the cherished title of United States National Champion. As a testament to the incredible tennis played here, the 18s Champions in Singles and Doubles receive an automatic bid to the main draw of the US Open Championship.

Kennedy earned the No. 1 seed in the 192-player draw, winning seven matches to take the title.

Kennedy is the No. 1 recruit in his recruiting class. He won the US Open junior title in doubles last year. He played in the qualifying draw for men's singles but fell in the first round. Kennedy has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world junior rankings and reached an ATP ranking of No. 379 in July. He won his first career professional title in April at the M15 in Boca Raton, Florida and was the singles runner-up at the Savannah Challenger later that same month.

Kennedy is the second Cavalier to win the 18s title, joining Collin Altamirano, who won it in 2013.

Past champions currently playing on the ATP tour include Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Michael Mmoh, Zachary Svajda and Learner Tien.