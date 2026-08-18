Odom Signs Contract Extension Through 2032

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom has agreed to a contract extension that runs through March 2032, University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced Tuesday (Aug. 18).

In his first season at UVA in 2025-26, Odom guided the Cavaliers to a 30-6 record and a 15-3 second-place mark in the ACC. Odom was named a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Award as UVA advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and won 30 or more games for the sixth time in school history. Odom also led the Cavaliers to the ACC Tournament final, marking his fourth straight appearance in a conference championship as a head coach.

“Coach Odom has made a distinct and immediate impact on our program,” Williams said. “He has instilled a strong sense of family and established a deep connection to the University for the young men within our program. Ryan is a fierce competitor who is committed to the values and legacy of this storied program. He is a winner and we are excited about the future of Virginia Men’s Basketball under his leadership.”

Virginia is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 12 seasons he has compiled a career record of 252-166, including stops at VCU (2023-25), Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) and Charlotte (2015, interim head coach). He has led Virginia, VCU, Utah State, UMBC and Lenoir-Rhyne to the NCAA Tournament.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to serve as the head coach of Virginia basketball,” Odom said. “I want to thank President Scott Beardsley and Dr. Carla Williams for their confidence in me and their unwavering support of our program. This extension reflects the hard work and commitment of our players, coaches and staff, as well as the incredible support we receive from the entire UVA community. Virginia is a truly special place, and my family and I are proud to call Charlottesville home. We are excited about what lies ahead and remain committed to building a program that represents this university the right way.”

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