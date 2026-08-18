Virginia Softball Welcomes No. 13 Transfer Class To Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team welcomed three new players to the roster with the trio of transfers making up the No. 13 portal class in the nation according to D1Softball.



Joining the Hoos for the 2027 season are outfielder Kally Meredith, infielder Shae Anderson and left-handed pitcher Brianna Roberts. Meredith played three seasons at Florida International (FIU) and was an All-Conference performer. Anderson competed for two seasons at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and a 2025 Super Regional. Roberts was the America East Pitcher of the Year in 2025 and helped lead Binghamton to the conference title before missing last season due to injury.



The trio joins a team that hit the 40-win mark a year ago and advanced to the regional championship game of the NCAA Regional in Knoxville. It was the third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Cavaliers and the second time in those three seasons Virginia advanced to the regional championship game.



2026 VIRGINIA SOFTBALL TRANSFER CLASS

Kally Meredith • OF • Kaukauna, Wisc. (FIU)

• Ranked the No. 4 transfer portal player by D1Softball

• Ranked the No. 29 transfer portal player by Softball America

• Hit .398 with 200 career hits, 84 stolen bases and 108 runs scored at FIU

• 3x All-CUSA selection(2024, 2025 Second Team; 2026 First Team)

• Led CUSA in batting average (.457), hits (80) and runs scored (54) in 2026

• Top 15 nationally in batting average for 2026 season (T14)

• Named to 2026 D1 Softball Top 100 Mid-Major Players list



Shae Anderson • IF • Moorpark, Calif. (South Carolina)

• Played two seasons at South Carolina at shortstop (2025,2026)

• Started all 60 games as a sophomore

• Led the team with 113 assists in 2026

• Ranked No. 43 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball out of Moorpark High School



Brianna Roberts • LHP • Monroe, N.Y. (FIU)

• 2025 America East Pitcher of the Year

• 2025 Binghamton Co-Female Athlete of the Year honoree

• 2025 NFCA All-Region First Team selection

• 2025 America East All-Tournament Team and Tournament Most Outstanding Player

• Helped Binghamton claim the 2025 America East Championship

• 3x America East All-Conference selection

• Set the Binghamton record for wins in a season (21) in 2025 with a 21-4 record

• 2023 America East Rookie of the Year



