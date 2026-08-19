Ehrenpreis on Fast Track at UVA

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When Zachary Ehrenpreis received an invitation to Major League Soccer's College Showcase after his freshman season, the University of Virginia men’s program held its collective breath.

In his long tenure as head coach at his alma mater, George Gelnovatch has sent countless players to the professional ranks. He knew Ehrenpreis’ play last season had piqued the interest of pro clubs, and there was no guarantee the left-footed defender would return for UVA for another season.

“He’s on everybody’s radar,” Gelnovatch said.

One of Ehrenpreis’ classmates at Virginia, forward Nicholas Simmonds, signed a professional contract after the two attended the MLS College Showcase in Mesa, Ariz. Unlike Simmonds, Ehrenpreis didn’t land a Generation Adidas deal, but his time is coming.

Ehrenpreis was the youngest player at the MLS combine in December, and he trained in Germany with the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt this spring.

“He’s on the right path,” Gelnovatch said.

Ehrenpreis’ sophomore season begins Thursday at 7 p.m., when No. 11 Virginia hosts UCLA at Klöckner Stadium. It’s a venue with which he was unfamiliar growing up. Ehrenpreis was born and raised in Northern California—his hometown of San Carlos is about 25 miles southeast of San Francisco—and didn’t make it to Grounds until the summer before his junior year at Sacred Heart Preparatory School.

College teams hold ID camps at which coaching staffs evaluate prospects, and Ehrenpreis had to pitch himself to Division I programs. “I wasn't a huge name recruit out of high school. I was at a less-known academy. So I had to email a bunch of coaches.”

He originally planned to attend an ID camp at Indiana University, but it was overbooked, Ehrenpreis said, and the coaches there put him on a waiting list. “So I just canceled that, and I ended up signing up for UVA.”

Ehrenpreis impressed the Cavaliers’ coaches, who invited him to return for another camp over Christmas break of his junior year. He played well again at that camp, after which UVA offered him a scholarship. Ehrenpreis committed early in 2024.

“I wanted to get off the West Coast,” he said, “and I just really like Virginia. I like Virginia soccer and I like the school itself, so it just became my first choice.”

Simmonds, who’s from the Richmond area, enrolled at UVA in January 2025. Ehrenpreis arrived on Grounds about five months later after graduating from Sacred Heart.

“I wouldn't say that we ruled Zach out as being a starter,” Gelnovatch said, “but we certainly weren't counting on him coming in and, in effect, being a starter right away.”

Ehrenpreis came off the bench in Virginia’s first two preseason games last summer, but the coaches knew he “had the tools,” Gelnovatch said. “He's 6-foot-4. He's lanky. He's athletic. He can really pass.”

UVA closed its 2025 preseason schedule with a game against Georgetown, and Ehrenpreis won over the staff with his performance. “That’s when I kind of said to myself, ‘I really think he can do it,’ ” Gelnovatch recalled. “And he never looked back.”

In 2025, only four Cavaliers logged more minutes than Ehrenpreis, who was named to the ACC’s All-Freshman team. Virginia finished 12-2-5 after falling to UNC Greensboro in the NCAA tournament’s second round.

“I think with the group of guys we had, we should have won more and gone further in the tournament,” said Ehrenpreis, who didn’t turn 19 until May. “I think we had arguably the best roster of players, so that was kind of frustrating, but I was happy with how I did. I think that there were things that I could have improved on, but I was happy with how I did.”

His success didn’t shock him. After he committed, UVA’s coaches gave Ehrenpreis several goals to pursue. Among other things, they wanted him to improve his flat-line speed and gain some weight.

“I had a little over a year and a half to get ready,” Ehrenpreis said, “and I was all in on just getting ready. I put on probably 20 pounds. My top speed increased probably by four miles per hour. And then I had some really good opportunities.”