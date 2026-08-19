Virginia Track & Field Announces Recruiting Classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia track and field program announced the men’s and women's signing classes for the 2026-27 season on Wednesday (Aug. 19). The classes features a total of 34 student-athletes, 20 men and 14 women. Three of the newcomers are from Charlottesville.



“We are excited to welcome our incoming class of student-athletes to the Virginia Track and Field family,” interim head coach Trevor Dunbar said. “This is an exciting and talented group of sprinters, hurdlers, distance runners, throwers, jumpers and combined event student-athletes. We will be looking to immediately push the team forward and pursue championship titles.”

The Virginia men will add multiple transfer student-athletes with impressive resumes, including two-time CAA Cross Country Runner of the Year and CAA Cross Country champion Ben Godish from Northeastern as well as Ivy League medalist and NCAA Outdoor qualifier Shane Brosnan from Harvard.

Entering the college ranks will be the USATF U20 champion in combined event athlete, Brody Foster. The Knoxville, Tenn., native scored a total of 7604 points to beat Wisconsin's Darius Jones by 57 points. New Balance Nationals also proved a successful meet for three other incoming Cavaliers, as Philip Cupial won the mile in 4:01.15, Henry Birge crossed the line in 1:48.32 to win the 800-meters and Eliana Schneider threw 51.00m/167-4 to win the javelin.

Quinn Eliason follows in the footsteps of his brother, Jack Eliason ’25, who is an All-ACC second-team honoree in the 5000-meters.

On the women's side, Virginia brings in the 2025 SEC Indoor Weight Throw champion in Kentucky's Kate Powers and the CAA Outdoor Discus champion in Delaware's Olamide Ayeni. The Cavaliers are also set to add Big West medalist in the 400-meter hurdles in UC Santa Barbra's Maddie Conte and multiple time All-SoCon and conference runner of the year in Furman's Carly Wilkes. Incoming freshman Elaina Schneider went back-to-back in the girls' javelin at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, throwing for 51.00m/167-4.

The Cavaliers' incoming classes will include 23 first-year student-athletes with strong resumes and the ability to make an impact for the program.

“Our staff has done a magnificent job in attracting an outstanding group of first year student-athletes,” former head coach Vin Lananna said. “The UVA coaches have signed a class of high-impact transfers in all areas.”



Women

Lucy Arnold

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance/Cross Country

Hometown: Haymarket, Va.

High School: Battlefield

Olamide Ayeni

Year: Junior

Event: Throws

Hometown: Denton, Texas

High School: Billy Ryan

Prev. School: Delaware

Breanne Barnett

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints

Hometown: Baldwin, N.Y.

High School: Baldwin

Madeleine Conte

Year: Grad

Event: Sprints

Hometown: Monrovia, Calif.

High School: Monrovia (SS)

Prev. School: UC Santa Barbara

Tessa Delgrosso

Year: Freshman

Event: Jumps

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

High School: Rockwall Heath

Caroline Elliott

Year: Freshman

Event: Middle Distance

Hometown: Reston, Va.

High School: South Lakes

Chase Gilbert

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Chaumont, N.Y.

High School: Lyme-Old Lyme High School

Bryn Greenwaldt

Year: Grad

Event: Jumps

Hometown: Foley, Minn.

High School: Foley

Lucy Henkel

Year: Grad

Event: Middle Distance

Hometown: Wayne, Pa.

High School: Radnor

Prev. School: Columbia

Claire Iaciofano

Year: Freshman

Event: Pole Vault

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High School: Turpin

Stella Kapp

Year: Junior

Event: Jumps/Javelin

Hometown: Küsnacht, Switzerland

High School: Kantonsschule Hohe Promenade

Prev. School: Buffalo

Elaina Pierce

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Charlottesville, Va.

High School: Charlottesville High School

Kate Powers

Year: Senior

Event: Throws

Hometown: Hopkinton, Mass.

High School: Hopkinton

Prev. School: Kentucky

Reese Reynolds-Malone

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints

Hometown: Rumson, N.J.

High School: Rumson-Fair Haven HS

Ashley Roush

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints/Jumps

Hometown: Charleston, S.C.

High School: Philip Simmons

Eliana Schneider

Year: Freshman

Events: Combined

Hometown: Lebanon, Pa.

High School: Cedar Crest 03

Carly Wilkes

Year: Grad

Event: Distance/Cross Country

Hometown: Salem, Va.

High School: Glenvar

Prev. School: Furman

Men

Henry Birge

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Nokezville, Va.

High School: Patriot High School

Cam Bowser

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints

Hometown: Arlington, Va.

High School: Bishop O'Connell

Shane Brosnan

Year: Grad

Event: Distance

Hometown: Orange, N.J.

High School: Union Catholic

Prev. School: Harvard

Ciaran Brosnan

Year: Freshman

Event: Middle Distance

Hometown: Scotch Plains, N.J.

High School: Union Catholic

Luke Buddie

Year: Grad

Event: Combined

Hometown: Woodside, Calif.

High School: Woodside High School

Prev. School: California

Ty Burnett

Year: Freshman

Event: Jumps

Hometown: Kiefer, Okla.

High School: Kiefer High School

Philip Cupial

Year: Freshman

Event: Middle Distance

Hometown: Woodbridge, Ill.

High School: North High School

Trent Daniels

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Gainesville, Va.

High School: Gainesville High School

Quinn Eliason

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Charlottesville, Va.

High School: St. Anne's-Belfield School

Brody Foster

Year: Freshman

Event: Combined

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

High School: Knoxville Halls High School

Sean Gray

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Portsmouth, R.I.

High School: Portsmouth High School

Ben Godish

Year: Grad

Event: Distance/Cross Country

Hometown: Highland Park, N.J.

High School: Highland Park High School

Prev. School: Northeastern

Cooper Groat

Year: Grad

Event: Distance/Cross Country

Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.

High School: Christian Brothers Academy

Prev. School: Richmond

Jack Harmon

Year: Sophomore

Event: Throws

Hometown: West Lafayette, Ind.

High School: North Kingston High School

Prev. School: Purdue

Luke Hnatt

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Lincroft, N.J.

High School: Christian Brothers Academy

John Morrison

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints/Jumps

Hometown: Woodberry Forest, Va.

High School: Woodberry Forrest

Samson Palmer

Year: Freshman

Event: Distance

Hometown: Charlottesville, Va.

High School: Charlottesville High School

Pierce Seigne

Year: Grad

Event: Distance

Hometown: Norwich, Vt.

High School: Hanover

Prev. School: Wisconsin

Elliot Ryba

Year: Sophomore

Event: Jumps

Hometown: Greenfield, Ind.

High School: Greenfield

Prev. School: Purdue

Rylan Stribling

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints

Hometown: Winchester, Va.

High School: John Handley

Dontrae Walls

Year: Freshman

Event: Sprints/Hurdles

Hometown: Newport News, Va.

High School: Woodside High School