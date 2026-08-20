Virginia Men’s Golf Announces 2026-27 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Winners of the last two Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, the Virginia men’s golf program unveiled its tournament schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Cavaliers begin play on Sept. 15 at Inverness Country Club and are scheduled to host the sixth annual Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament this spring.

Virginia’s roster includes returners Josh Duangmanee, Michael Lee, Maxi Puregger, Sam O’Hara and Alex Wells. Now a fourth year on the squad, Duangmanee enters the year ranked No. 40 on the World Golf Amateur Rankings (WAGR) and has garnered All-America and All-Region honors during his tenure in Charlottesville. Highly touted newcomer Hugo Le Goff (Melun, France) will enter his first year at UVA ranked No. 84 in the WAGR.

The Cavaliers fall slate begins Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 15-17) hosted by the University of Toledo. UVA won the last tournament that was held back in 2024. Inverness Club is a six-time major championship venue and was recently awarded the 145th U.S. Open taking place in 2045.

Virginia’s lone home tournament will be played at Birdwood Golf Club on April 12-13 and is free and open to the public. The Cavaliers won the 12-team competition last year for the first time since 2022 and current PGA Tour Americas member Paul Chang took home co-medalist honors.

For the second-straight year, the Cavaliers will make stop at Colonial Country Club, host of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge when it competes in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational Sept. 28-29. It will mark the second-straight appearance at the highly competitive tournament. The Cavaliers finished in a four-way tie for the team tournament title last fall.

The fall wraps with the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 16-18) and the Steelwood Invitational (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1). UVA will open the spring in the Dominican Republic at the Purdue Dominican Republic Classic (Feb. 14-16). Before concluding the regular season at home in late April, the Cavaliers will compete in the Las Vegas Collegiate (Feb. 28-March 2), the Seminole Intercollegiate (March 12-14) and the Mason Rudolph Championship (April 2-4).

As previously announced by the league office, this year’s ACC Championship will move to Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. The stroke play portion will take place April 22-24 followed by two days of match play, April 25-26.