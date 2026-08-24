Marcellus to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ahead of Virginia football’s 2026 season opener against NC State on Saturday (Aug. 29) at 3:30 p.m., Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Aug. 25) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Maddox Marcellus (LB). Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.

Marcellus appeared in 13 out of 14 possible games last season, starting in two against Virginia Tech (Nov. 29) and the ACC Championship against Duke (Dec. 6). He recorded a season-high nine tackles and intercepted a pass in UVA's 27-7 rout of the Hokies. Marcellus also logged a then-season high of six tackles (two solo) in UVA’s 30-27 overtime thriller at Louisville (Oct. 4).

Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.