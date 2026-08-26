Virginia Announces 2026-27 Women’s Golf Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced the program’s 2026-27 schedule today (Aug. 26). The Cavaliers are slated to compete in 10 regular season events including a home competition at Keswick Hall.

“We’re excited for another year of great competition, diverse experiences and opportunities to travel across North America,” Scott said. “Each year, we are intentional about building a schedule that exposes our student-athletes to a variety of golf courses, conditions and competition that will challenge them, help them grow and prepare them for long-term success.

“This year’s schedule provides tremendous variety, with tournaments across the country as well as the opportunity to compete at home in the Charlottesville area with the inaugural Keswick Cup. We’re especially excited to bring high-level collegiate golf to our community and compete close to home. We have a lot of confidence in this team, and we believe the schedule we’ve put together will challenge us, prepare us and give our players opportunities to compete at the highest level throughout the season.”

The Cavaliers will open their fall slate at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Sept. 7-9) at the Royal Golf Club in St. Elmo, Minn.

Virginia will then travel north to compete in the Canadian Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 21-22). UVA makes its second consecutive trip to the tournament hosted by Golf Canada at Beacon Hall Country Club after its debut in 2025. The tournament features NCAA Division I programs and the winners of the 2026 Canadian University/College Championship.

The Cavaliers will make a pair of return trips to the Windy City Collegiate Classic (Oct. 5-6) at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, Ill. followed by the Stanford Intercollegiate (Oct. 16-18) at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.

The fall slate will conclude when Virginia hosts the Keswick Cup at Keswick Hall – Full Cry on Oct, 26.

Virginia will open spring play in Mexico where they will host the sixth edition of the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club (Jan. 29-30).

Next up, Virginia will make back-to-back trips to the Sunshine State beginning with the Spartan Suncoast Invitational (Feb. 14-15) at Suncoast Country Club in Sarasota, Fla. before returning to the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla.

UVA will then make back-to-back trips to ACC hosts starting with NC State’s City of Oaks Collegiate (March 21-22) at the Lonnie Pool Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C. The team will wrap its regular season at SMU’s Huntington Bank Collegiate (April 5-6) at the Dallas Athletic Club in Dallas, Texas.

The 2026 ACC Championship will be held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. on April 15-18.

NCAA Regional competition will take place May 10-12 hosted by Florida Atlantic (PGA National), Purdue Fort Wayne (Sycamore Hills), SMU (Trinity Forest), Stanford (Stanford GC), South Carolina (Old Barnwell) and Vanderbilt (Vanderbilt Legends Club).

The NCAA Championships return to the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. for the third consecutive season. This year’s tournament runs May 21-26.

2026-27 Virginia Women’s Golf Schedule