Lempers Sees Persistence Rewarded After Rough Start

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Along with excitement, Nilou Lempers felt some apprehension when she came to the United States in 2023, but the Amsterdam native had a backup plan. Lempers told herself that, if she wasn’t happy in her new surroundings, she could always buy a plane ticket and fly home to the Netherlands.

The transition proved more challenging than Lempers expected. As a first-year in the University of Virginia field hockey program, she played in only two games, and she was reluctant to speak English with her teammates, knowing she was likely to make mistakes.

“In my first year, I was so lost,” Lempers recalled. “I was learning the language, making new friends, trying to fit in the team, so my performances weren't all my best.”

Lempers doesn’t give up easily, however, and she never seriously considered heading home.

“It was tough. It was hard,” she said. “But I also believe if I start something, then I want to finish it. And I also believe in your first year, you're so [busy] trying to figure things out and trying to solve them that you cannot actually experience things how you wanted to experience things.

“So I was like, ‘I have to do another year, because now I know the drill. Now I know what to expect. So now I'm going to see if I actually can like it.’ ”

Lempers smiled. “And then I loved it. It's not even like I like it. I love it.”

Her fourth college season begins Friday in State College, Pa. At 4 p.m., No. 5 Virginia takes on Penn State, and Lempers will be in her customary place for the Wahoos. She’s coming off a season in which she ranked second nationally in save percentage (.800) and was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year.

“She’s a game-day competitor,” UVA head coach Ole Keusgen said. “She can have a bad warmup, she can have a bad practice week, and the moment she steps on the field, she finds a different gear, a different focus, and just makes saves. We look at each other on the sideline like, ‘Whoa, how did that happen? How did that not go in?’ ”

Lempers was 11 years old, she said, when she first played goalie in Amsterdam. That’s been her position ever since.

“I do love to be the last line on the field, to be very important for the team,” she said. “There's nobody that can [erase] your mistakes anymore. You can save the team, let's say it that way.”

Keusgen was Virginia’s associate head coach when Lempers arrived on Grounds in the summer of 2023. The team had already begun practicing by then, and the first week for any new student at UVA can be challenging, Keusgen noted. For a foreign student, there are even more hurdles to clear.

“So you never know how players transition in those in those moments,” he said. “She always had a great attitude about it, but her first year was overwhelming, with how much new stuff was going on. The American hockey is a lot different than the Dutch—not that it's better, but it's different—and I think that maybe confused her a little, and instead of just trusting the instincts she feels as a goalie, [Lempers tried] fitting into whatever the U.S. system is.”

In 2023, Lempers backed up Tyler Kennedy, who made the All-ACC second team that season. Kennedy began the 2024 season as the starter, but Lempers eventually supplanted her.

Lempers started both of the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament games in 2024.

“Nilou kept pushing, got more comfortable, had very good practices,” Keusgen said. “We made the transition at the end of the season and at that point never really looked back. Nilou is one thing. She's a game-day competitor. So that's what we found out in those moments.”

The more time Lempers spent on Grounds and in the field hockey program, the more comfortable she grew. She was fluent in Dutch when she arrived in 2023 and also spoke some German, but she lacked confidence in her English.

“I was very quiet in my first year,” Lempers said, “and I just tried to listen. I was also scared to sometimes make mistakes. And now my team laughs if I make an English mistake and I laugh about it and they will help correcting me.”

Keusgen, who’s from Germany, became the program’s head coach in November 2023, and Lempers has thrived under his leadership.

“I feel like he helped a lot,” Lempers said. “Technically, he knows exactly what we need to do and what the team needs, and I also think he's a good coach because he notices every detail.

“Even if you step on the field with new earrings or stuff like that, he will notice that. And I think that makes him a very good coach, because sometimes you don't even know if something is wrong, but he notices it, and he will come up to you and ask, ‘Hey, is everything OK?’ ”