Pioli Family Partners with Women Leaders in Sports to Provide Membership Scholarships to 100 Students at Iowa and Virginia

Kansas City, Mo.— Veteran sports executive Scott Pioli and his family have partnered with Women Leaders in Sports (Women Leaders) to provide membership scholarships to 100 student-athletes and students working in athletics at the University of Iowa and the University of Virginia.

The scholarships are uniquely designed to invest in emerging leaders before they enter the workforce, providing student-athletes and students working in athletics with access to professional development, leadership experiences and a national network of women leaders in sports. Through their Women Leaders membership, recipients will gain connections, resources and opportunities designed to help them build the skills and relationships that can shape their careers well beyond their college years.

“It's genuinely a privilege for my family and me to serve these student workers and student-athletes from the University of Iowa and the University of Virginia,” said Pioli, a longtime supporter and member of the Women Leaders National Advisory Council. “More importantly, it's an honor to serve Dr. Carla Williams and Beth Goetz by supplementing the extraordinary work they do in their roles as Athletic Directors. The recipients get to see their leadership firsthand, and so do I. The access to the Women Leaders in Sports network, combined with proximity to the daily leadership shown by Carla and Beth, will open doors and create opportunities for future young leaders for generations. We are fortunate to be able to serve them all.”

For student-athletes and students working in athletics, the opportunity provides a unique bridge between the college experience and a career in sports. Rather than waiting until they enter the workforce to begin building a professional network and developing leadership skills, scholarship recipients can begin investing in their careers now - while learning, competing and contributing to the sports industry.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Pioli Family and Women Leaders in Sports for investing in the next generation of leaders at the University of Iowa,” said Beth Goetz, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair at the University of Iowa. “For our student-athletes and students working in athletics, this scholarship provides more than access to a membership. It provides access to a community of accomplished women, new perspectives and relationships that can shape their careers for years to come.”

"Leadership is not something you wait to develop once you have a title; it is built through experiences, relationships, and opportunities to learn from others,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “We are grateful to the Pioli Family and Women Leaders in Sports for creating this opportunity. This scholarship will connect our student-athletes and students pursuing careers in athletics with a powerful network of women leaders across every corner of the sports industry.”

“Scott continues to exemplify what it means to drive impact as a male champion,” said Patti Phillips, CEO of Women Leaders in Sports. “We’re incredibly grateful to have him in our corner and for his commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation of women leaders in sports.”

About Women Leaders in Sports

Women Leaders in sports is a privately funded non-profit committed to building a powerful community of leaders working in sports - fueling the growth, performance, and success of women at every stage of their careers. Since its inception in 1979, Women Leaders has sparked a vibrant movement, uniting over 6,700 members nationwide. Offering comprehensive programs and training, Women Leaders empowers leaders at all levels through the intersection of an influential network, focused experiences, curated resources and high-impact events. Learn more about their mission at womenleadersinsports.org and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.