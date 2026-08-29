Virginia Volleyball Opens 2026 against American, Liberty at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the 2026 season, the Virginia volleyball team will welcome American (0-1) on Sunday (Aug. 29) and Liberty (1-1) on Tuesday (Sept. 1) to John Paul Jones Arena.

Match Information

Matchup: American at Virginia

Date/Time: Sunday, Aug. 29 • 4 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Match Information

Matchup: Liberty at Virginia

Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 1 • 6 p.m.

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEATING AND PARKING INFORMATION

General admission tickets are on sale at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821.

Single-game general admission starts at $9, while general admission group tickets begin at $6. JPJ general admission season passes for all three matches can be purchased for $20.

Parking will be available to the public free of charge in all surrounding JPJ lots, including the JPJ garage.

Fans interested in purchasing a suite should call the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to learn more about pricing and availability.

PROMOS

The first 200 fans for Sunday’s season opener will receive a 2026 Virginia volleyball schedule magnet

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 48th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 47 complete seasons, UVA is 707-785 (.474) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 16 matches on Grounds this season, including three matches at John Paul Jones Aren and the much-anticipated return to Memorial Gymnasium.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Eagles of American have met only three times on the volleyball court, with UVA winning all three contests. The two squads haven’t played each other since 2015.

To close out the opening weekend of matches, UVA and Liberty will meet for the 38th time. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 32-5 and once held a 31-match win streak over the Flames from 1980 to 2012.

VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS

Of UVA’s 17 players on its 2026 roster, seven are new to the roster.

The Cavaliers’ roster features two transfers that include Reese Wuebker from Ohio State and Emily Fowler from Coastal Carolina.

Virginia is welcoming five first years this season: Ella Brodner (OH), Ruby McDermott (DS/L), MaryGrace Gonyeau (OH) and Olivia Siskin (S).

LOOK HOOS BACK

EARLY ENNIST

After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 383 kills in 2025 along to way to be named the AVCA East Coast Region Freshman of the Year. Ennist’s 383 kills are the most by a first year in the Shannon Wells era and the fifth most kills by a first year in program history.

Ennist ranked Top 10 in the ACC in attacks per set (10.50/7th), kills per set (3.75/8th), points per set (4.19/8th), total kills (383/9th), total attacks (1,071/10th) and total points (427/10th).

She also placed seventh nationally among all freshmen in kills per set (3.75) and points per set (4.19) while ranking ninth in total kills (383) and 13th in total points (427).

With back-to-back-to-back-to-back 20-kill performances against North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake, Ennist is the first Cavalier to have eight 20+ kill performances in a single season during the Wells era.

JPJ TAKEOVER