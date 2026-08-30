Three Cavaliers Playing in the US Open Main Draw

NEW YORK. - Incoming first-year Jack Kennedy is one of three Cavaliers competing at the 2026 US Open, taking place August 30 - Sept. 13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Kennedy is making his main-draw debut. The 18-year-old earned a wildcard into the main draw after clinching the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championship on August 16. Last year, the Huntington, New York, native won the US Open Boys’ Doubles Championship and has competed in qualifying rounds in two prior US Opens.

Kennedy will be the first Cavalier to take the court, facing qualifier Lloyd Harris of South Africa on Sunday (Aug. 30) as the second match on Court 12. Harris is currently ranked No. 139 in the ATP World Rankings.

Jódar will be making his US Open main draw debut, earning the No. 12 seed. He will face Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening round on Tuesday, time and court TBD. Jódar won the 2024 Junior US Open singles title. Check out his player preview here.

Nakashima comes into the tournament with a career-best No. 17 ranking. He will be playing his opener on Monday at Stadium Court 17 as the second match on, facing No. 50 Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

This is the first time the Cavaliers have had three players in the main singles draw. In 2013, the Cavaliers had five players competing in main draws with four players in the doubles draw (Jarmere Jenkins, Mac Styslinger, Treat Huey, Dom Inglot) and Somdev Devvarman in the singles draw.