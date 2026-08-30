UVA Alum Dahl Claims Gold at World Rowing ChampionshipsUVA Alum Dahl Claims Gold at World Rowing Championships
Ed Hewitt

UVA Alum Dahl Claims Gold at World Rowing Championships

Virginia alum Sky Dahl ’25 claimed a gold for the United States in the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four at the 2026 World Rowing Championships this week in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia alum Sky Dahl ’25 claimed a gold for the United States in the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four at the 2026 World Rowing Championships this week in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In addition, Cavalier alum Heidi Long ’19 won silver for Great Britain in the women’s eight and UVA first-year rower Clara Hornnaess helped Denmark to a 10th-place finish in the women’s four.

Dahl and her American teammates ended Great Britain’s 58-race win streak by crossing the finish line with a time of 6:46.60. The Great Britain clocked in at 6:47.87 to lose its first race in the event since 2011. France finished third at 6:50.73 followed by Italy, Australia and Germany.

 

 

2041894Heidi Long and Great Britain won silver in the women's eight.

Long and her Great Britain crew was edged by Romania 5:51.88-5:52.76 in the final. The United States finished third followed by Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand.

Hornnaess and Denmark placed fourth in the B final to finish 10th in the women’s four.

Fans can visit WorldRowing.com for a full recap of the event.

 

2055862Clara Hornnaess and Denmark placed fourth in the B final to finish 10th in the women’s four.