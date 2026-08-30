UVA Alum Dahl Claims Gold at World Rowing Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia alum Sky Dahl ’25 claimed a gold for the United States in the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four at the 2026 World Rowing Championships this week in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In addition, Cavalier alum Heidi Long ’19 won silver for Great Britain in the women’s eight and UVA first-year rower Clara Hornnaess helped Denmark to a 10th-place finish in the women’s four.

Dahl and her American teammates ended Great Britain’s 58-race win streak by crossing the finish line with a time of 6:46.60. The Great Britain clocked in at 6:47.87 to lose its first race in the event since 2011. France finished third at 6:50.73 followed by Italy, Australia and Germany.