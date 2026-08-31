Brown to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

2026 Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule (all shows air live at 7:06 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Maddox Marcellus, LB

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Xavier Brown, RB

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Note: Dates are subject to change.

More on Dairy Market

Dairy Market is an award-winning market hall in Charlottesville that showcases a variety of beloved local restaurants, specialty retail, and a craft brewery. This adaptive reuse project breathes new life into the iconic 1937 Monticello Dairy building located within walking distance of downtown Charlottesville and the University of Virginia through its merchants. The family-friendly dining destination offers expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces with something for everyone to enjoy, from food stalls serving cuisines from around the globe to an in-house yoga studio and apparel shop. Beyond its regular offerings, Dairy Market frequently partners with the local community and hosts numerous weekly events including live music, Patio Saturdays and Student Tuesdays.

In 2021, Dairy Market received the "Destination of the Year" award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) for its outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality. The market also features its own private event space, The Brick Cellar. Current Dairy Market merchants include the following: Basta Pasta, I Am Thai, Cumbre Bakery, Currylicious, Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Grill, Maizal, Mashu Festival, Moo Thru, Quattro Tizi, Relay Active, Sizzle Shack, Starr Hill Brewery, and SunPins.

For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.