Four Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the first time under Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott, four Cavaliers garnered ACC weekly honors following Virginia’s 34-8 season-opening win over NC State in front of a sold-out crowd at Scott Stadium this past Saturday (Aug. 29). Beau Pribula (quarterback), Monroe Mills (offensive line), Brandyn Hillman (defensive back) and Will Bettridge (specialist) were all recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference, which made the announcement Monday afternoon (Aug. 31).

Monday’s announcement marked the first time that UVA had four players honored since Oct. 18, 2021.

Additionally, Pribula was recognized as the Monday Morning Quarterback, a weekly honor presented by the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl.

Week 0 ACC Football Players of the Week

Quarterback of the Week: Beau Pribula, Virginia

Running Back of the Week: Micah Ford, Running Back

Receiver of the Week: Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State

Offensive Lineman of the Week: Monroe Mills, Virginia

Defensive Lineman of the Week: Xavier Lewis, North Carolina

Linebacker of the Week: Derek McDonald, North Carolina

Defensive Back of the Week: Brandyn Hillman, Virginia

Specialist of the Week: Will Bettridge, Virginia

Rookie of the Week: Atticus Joseph, Stanford

Quarterback of the Week – Beau Pribula

In his UVA debut, Pribula accounted for 265 yards of total offense (155 pass, 110 rush) and two touchdowns. He went 9-for-11 passing (81.8%) and connected on touchdown passes of 45 yards and 47 yards in the contest. Pribula's 110 yards rushing were the most by any FBS quarterback in Week 0 and his rushing output was the highest by a UVA quarterback since 2022. Pribula's efficiency was historic, becoming the first Cavalier quarterback to complete at least 81.8 percent of his passes (min. 10 attempts) against an ACC opponent since 2004.