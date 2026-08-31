Four Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly HonorsFour Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors

Four Cavaliers Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the first time under Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott, four Cavaliers garnered ACC weekly honors following Virginia’s 34-8 season-opening win over NC State in front of a sold-out crowd at Scott Stadium this past Saturday (Aug. 29). Beau Pribula (quarterback), Monroe Mills (offensive line), Brandyn Hillman (defensive back) and Will Bettridge (specialist) were all recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference, which made the announcement Monday afternoon (Aug. 31). 

Monday’s announcement marked the first time that UVA had four players honored since Oct. 18, 2021.

Additionally, Pribula was recognized as the Monday Morning Quarterback, a weekly honor presented by the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl. 

Week 0 ACC Football Players of the Week
Quarterback of the Week: Beau Pribula, Virginia
Running Back of the Week: Micah Ford, Running Back
Receiver of the Week: Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State
Offensive Lineman of the Week: Monroe Mills, Virginia
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Xavier Lewis, North Carolina
Linebacker of the Week: Derek McDonald, North Carolina
Defensive Back of the Week: Brandyn Hillman, Virginia
Specialist of the Week: Will Bettridge, Virginia
Rookie of the Week: Atticus Joseph, Stanford

Quarterback of the Week – Beau Pribula 
In his UVA debut, Pribula accounted for 265 yards of total offense (155 pass, 110 rush) and two touchdowns. He went 9-for-11 passing (81.8%) and connected on touchdown passes of 45 yards and 47 yards in the contest. Pribula's 110 yards rushing were the most by any FBS quarterback in Week 0 and his rushing output was the highest by a UVA quarterback since 2022. Pribula's efficiency was historic, becoming the first Cavalier quarterback to complete at least 81.8 percent of his passes (min. 10 attempts) against an ACC opponent since 2004.  

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Pribula Highlights

Offensive Lineman of the Week – Monroe Mills 
Mills, who started at right tackle in his UVA debut, helped pave the way for 258 yards rushing and 413 yards of total offense for the Cavaliers. UVA’s 258 yards rushing were its most in an ACC game since 2020. He posted the highest overall grade by any ACC offensive lineman (86.5), according to Pro Football Focus. He did not allow a sack in 11 pass protection opportunities against the Wolfpack defensive front. Mills’ PFF run block grade of 81.4 was also the highest of any ACC offensive lineman and tied for the third highest nationally. 

Defensive Back of the Week – Brandyn Hillman 
In his Cavalier debut, Hillman was a presence on a UVA defense that held NC State to only 168 yards of total offense and eight points. He played a part in the game’s only pair of turnovers, recording an interception and a forcing a fumble, in addition to his four tackles (2 solo). Hillman’s second career interception in the first quarter set up UVA's first touchdown of the year and put the Cavaliers up 10-0. In NC State's only red-zone appearance of the first half, Hillman punched the ball out of quarterback CJ Bailey's hands at the seven yard-line.

Specialist of the Week – Will Bettridge 
Bettridge matched his career long with a 47-yard field goal to score the first points of the season for the Hoos. The 47-yarder was the longest by an ACC kicker in Week 0 and the second longest nationally. He also connected on a 42-yard field and was perfect on all four of his PAT attempts. The fifth-year now has 327 career points, only five shy of matching UVA's all-time scoring record. 

Up next, Virginia (1-0) is idle this week before welcoming Norfolk State (1-0) to Scott Stadium next Friday (Sept. 11) for the first meeting between the two programs. The Spartans are led by former NFL standout quarterback Michael Vick, who is in his second season as NSU’s head coach. 