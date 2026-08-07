Arnold Matshazi Named to Hermann Trophy Midfielders to Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia third-year transfer, Arnold Matshazi was named to the 2026 MAC Hermann Trophy Midfielders to Watch list as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday (Aug. 7).

The lists are compiled and released by the Division I All-America Committees to promote college soccer leading up to the official start date for the regular season later this month. The lists include United Soccer Coaches All-Americans and All-Region players from 2025 who are scheduled to return for the 2026 season.

Matshazi arrives at Virginia after a 2025 campaign in which he netted 12 goals at San Jose State. He was a first team All-WAC selection as well as a first team All-Far West Region selection last season. All 12 of his goals came from open play last season and six counted as game-winners.

The positional announcements also lead up to the 2026 watch lists for the prestigious Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy on the official start date for regular season games on August 13 (women) and August 20 (men). The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually to the Division I National Players of the Year as voted by Division I College Coaches at the end of the regular season. The 2026 recipients will be announced on January 8, 2027, in St. Louis, Mo.

Matshazi and the Cavaliers open their 2026 season when Virginia hosts UCLA on Aug. 20 for a 7 p.m kickoff at Klöckner stadium. Admission to all Virginia men’s soccer games is free to the public.

Fans can get their first look at the 2026 Cavaliers on Saturday, Aug. 8 when Virginia hosts VMI for a 5 p.m. exhibition at Klöckner Stadium. The preseason matchup will serve as the first half of a doubleheader with the Cavalier women’s soccer team set to take on DC Power at 8 p.m.