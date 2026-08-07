Virginia Lands 22 on ACC Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia placed 22 student-athletes on the inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year list, announced today (Aug. 7) by the league.

The Cavaliers’ Cale Ayers (track & field), Paul Chang (golf), Catherine Chénier-Gagnon (rowing), Elyse Finnelle (lacrosse), Lia Godfrey (women’s soccer), Bryn Greenwaldt (swimming & diving), Suze Leemans (field hockey), Romi Levy (basketball), Mitchell Melton (football), Drake Metcalf (football), Nate Mountain (cross country, track & field), Aidan Murnane (lacrosse), Lindsay O'Neil (rowing), Sam Rodman (cross country, track & field), Cam Ross (football), Elaine Rouse (soccer), Jayden Thomas (football), Justin Wachtel (cross country, track & field), Colton Washleski (wrestling), Kevin Wigenton (football), Jack Witmer (football) and Harrison Witt (cross Country, track & field) earned Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition.

To earn ACC Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition, student-athletes must successfully complete a graduate degree program (excluding certificate programs) and meet the Conference's athletic participation requirements during at least one season while enrolled as a graduate student.

Consistent with the criteria for the ACC Undergraduate All-Academic Teams across the league's 28 sponsored sports, student-athletes must meet the following participation requirements: