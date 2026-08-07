Virginia Lands 22 on ACC Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia placed 22 student-athletes on the inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year list, announced today (Aug. 7) by the league.
The Cavaliers’ Cale Ayers (track & field), Paul Chang (golf), Catherine Chénier-Gagnon (rowing), Elyse Finnelle (lacrosse), Lia Godfrey (women’s soccer), Bryn Greenwaldt (swimming & diving), Suze Leemans (field hockey), Romi Levy (basketball), Mitchell Melton (football), Drake Metcalf (football), Nate Mountain (cross country, track & field), Aidan Murnane (lacrosse), Lindsay O'Neil (rowing), Sam Rodman (cross country, track & field), Cam Ross (football), Elaine Rouse (soccer), Jayden Thomas (football), Justin Wachtel (cross country, track & field), Colton Washleski (wrestling), Kevin Wigenton (football), Jack Witmer (football) and Harrison Witt (cross Country, track & field) earned Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition.
To earn ACC Graduate Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition, student-athletes must successfully complete a graduate degree program (excluding certificate programs) and meet the Conference's athletic participation requirements during at least one season while enrolled as a graduate student.
Consistent with the criteria for the ACC Undergraduate All-Academic Teams across the league's 28 sponsored sports, student-athletes must meet the following participation requirements:
- Team sports (baseball, men's and women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's and women's golf, gymnastics, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's tennis, volleyball, and wrestling): Student-athletes must have competed in at least 50% of their team's contests. Baseball and softball pitchers must have appeared in at least 20% of their team's contests.
- Individual sports (men's and women's cross country, men's and women's fencing, rowing, men's and women's swimming & diving, and men's and women's track & field): Student-athletes must have competed in either the ACC Championship or the NCAA Championship.