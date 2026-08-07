Volleyball to Play Three Matches at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball coach Shannon Wells announced on Friday (Aug. 7) that the program will return to John Paul Jones Arena for three matches during the 2026 season, including the season-opening match against American (Aug. 30).

In addition to the season opener, the Cavaliers are set to host Liberty (Sept. 1) and Miami (Oct. 30) at JPJ.

Virginia is 4-3 all-time in matches played at John Paul Jones Arena, including victories over Virginia Tech and Wake Forest during the 2025 campaign. The contests against American and Liberty will be the first non-conference matches played at JPJ.

TICKET INFORMATION

General admission tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (Aug. 7) online at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821.

Single-game general admission starts at $9, while general admission group tickets begin at $6. JPJ general admission season passes for all three matches can be purchased for $20.

Virginia Athletic Foundation (VAF) donors who have given $100 or more in 2026 will have exclusive access to reserved courtside seats starting at $22.

Parking will be available to the public free of charge in all surrounding JPJ lots, including the JPJ garage.

Fans interested in purchasing a suite should call the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to learn more about pricing and availability.

FROM COACH SHANNON WELLS

“We’re incredibly excited about what this season has in store for Virginia Volleyball. We have a deep and talented roster that includes a group of competitive athletes with outstanding leadership who are eager to get the season underway.”

“The opportunity to host three matches at John Paul Jones Arena is incredibly special for our program. Every year, when we ask our student-athletes about their favorite memories of the season, playing at JPJ always comes up. The energy, atmosphere and support from our fans create an unforgettable experience for our athletes.”

“Let’s pack JPJ once again! Buy your tickets, wear orange and navy and help us create an incredible home-court advantage. We can’t wait to open the season together on August 30th against American and kick off what we believe will be a memorable year for Virginia Volleyball!”