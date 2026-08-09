Stiles Brockett Advances to Semis at ITA National Summer Championships

WACO, Texas – Virginia men's tennis junior Stiles Brockett will be competing at the 2026 ITA National Summer Championships being held at Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center August 8-11 in Waco, Texas.

The ITA National Summer Championships is the biggest collegiate tournament of the summer, featuring a field of 32 in the singles draw. The event offers $10,000 in prize money per gender, with the singles and doubles champions receiving wild cards into the main draws of the ITA All-American Championships, and the singles and doubles finalists receiving wild cards into the qualifying draws. Americans who make the finals of the singles draw are also eligible to earn wildcards into USTA pro-level events.

Brockett qualified for the championship by winning the Week 3 ITA Summer Masters Series tournament at SMU.

RESULTS

R16: [1] Stiles Brockett (VA) def Joseph Patton (TT) 4-6, 6-1, 10-4

QF: [1] Stiles Brockett (VA) def. [7] Drew Hedgecoe (BAY) 6-4, 6-1

SF: [1] Stiles Brockett (VA) vs. TBD, Monday 9 am ET