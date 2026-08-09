Cavaliers Competing at European Aquatics Championships

PARIS – Four Virginia swimmers will compete at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships August 10-16 at the Centre Aquatique Olympique Métropole du Grand Paris in Paris, France.

Prelims are at 3:30 a.m. ET each day, with the finals session starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on Eurovision Sport.

Sophomore Sara Curits headlines the Cavalier entries. She will compete in five individual events (50 & 100 Free, 50 & 100 Back, 50 Fly) as well as participating on Italian relays. Sophomore Nina Jazy will compete in the 50 Free for Germany. Sophomore Lana Pudar will compete in all three fly events while representing Bosnia and Herzegovina. Davin Lidholm will swim the 50 & 100 Breast and 50 Free for Finland