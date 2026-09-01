Bruce Pirie Named Men’s Lacrosse Director of Operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Kevin Cassese announced on Tuesday (Sept. 1) the hiring of Bruce Pirie as the program’s director of operations. Pirie will assist with the Cavaliers’ travel logistics, program budget and planning, and execution of key events.

Pirie brings more than 15 years of experience across collegiate, professional and youth lacrosse, most recently serving as the director of operations for the Premier Lacrosse League’s New York Atlas since April 2024. In his role with the Atlas, Pirie served as a primary liaison between the team and various league operations. He managed travel logistics for game weekends, oversaw player and coach needs, coordinated team meals and appearances, managed team apparel and assisted with equipment operations.

Prior to joining the Atlas, Pirie spent more than three years as a state and box lacrosse program director in Utah from 2019-23. He previously held a variety of coaching and program director positions at the youth, high school and collegiate levels. Pirie also has experience in apparel production, sales and operations.

A 2014 graduate of Bryant University, Pirie earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in management and operations and a minor in psychology. He played lacrosse at Bryant and helped the Bulldogs win three consecutive Northeast Conference championships from 2012-14. As a senior, Pirie was part of a 16-5 Bulldogs squad that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history after a notable 10-9 upset of second-seeded Syracuse.

Pirie played collegiately for Mike Pressler, who also coached Cassese during his playing career at Duke and currently serves as Atlas head coach.