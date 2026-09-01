Elliott, Orck Collect Weekly Coaching Accolades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl on Tuesday (Sept. 1). Offensive line coach Joey Orck was recognized as the Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl Coach of the Week is a new award this season given out to the Coach whose unit and players were crucial to their team's success.

Elliott garners the Dodd Trophy Weekly honor for the second time in the last two seasons also receiving the honor after UVA’s 46-38 double overtime win over then-No. 8 Florida State in 2025. The Cavaliers were victorious in their season and conference opener against NC State, 34-8 in front of a sold-out crowd at Scott Stadium. Virginia has won three-straight season openers and four of five under Elliott. The Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak to the Wolfpack that dated back to the 2018 season and recorded their first win over NC State at Scott Stadium since 2006.

Orck’s offensive line group helped pave the way for 258 total rushing yards and 413 yards of total offense. The day was highlighted by a 23-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 12:15 to set a pair of school records: the longest scoring drive by number of plays and longest scoring drive by time elapsed. The drive included four fourth-down conversions. Right tackle Monroe Mills was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after he produced the third-highest overall grade nationally among offensive lineman.